If you love Slow Horses, chances are you’re going to enjoy another drama coming to Apple TV+ this year.

The streaming service has announced the premiere date and shared a few first-look photos for its new thriller, Down Cemetery Road, starring Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson. Read on for everything we know so far about the cast, plot, and more, and find out why fans of the other Apple TV+ show might want to tune in.

When will Down Cemetery Road premiere?

The thriller will premiere on Wednesday, October 29, with the first two episodes. The rest of the eight-episode season will drop on Wednesdays, with the finale set for December 10.

Is Down Cemetery Road based on a book?

Yes, it is! The new series is adapted from Mick Herron’s novel of the same name, from the Zöe Boehm book series. It is the first book in the series.

Herron also has another series on Apple TV+: Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, is based on his Slough House book series. Its fifth season premiere on September 24, and the show has already been renewed through its seventh season.

What is Down Cemetery Road about?

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

Who’s in the Down Cemetery Road cast?

The series stars Thompson and Wilson. No additional casting has been announced at this time.

Down Cemetery Road is produced by 60Forty Films and is written by Morwenna Banks, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey serves as lead director for the series.

Is there a Down Cemetery Road trailer?

Not yet, but there are photos, which you can check out above.