Bruce Willis‘ family has been mostly private amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). However, the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, issued a rare statement about the actor after an online report claimed that he can no longer speak or walk.

“To Whom It May Concern: If you ever come across a story that begins with, ‘sources close to the family say…,’ do yourself a favor and stop reading,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, per Men’s Journal. “And to any outlet that runs with those kinds of stories, do better. Giving a platform to anonymous speculation is not only careless, it’s harmful. Onward.”

While the family hasn’t given a specific update on Bruce’s condition recently, the Die Hard star’s daughter Tallulah Willis shared rare new photos of him in June. The pictures were taken during “Sunday funday at Grams,” according to the caption. Bruce appeared in several of the pics, including one where he was standing up and hugging Tallulah, and another where he posed next to her fiancé Justin Acee.

In addition to Tallulah, Bruce also shares daughter Rumer Willis and Scout Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore. He has two younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with Emma.

In 2022, the family released a joint statement announcing that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia. He retired from acting amid his health issues. In February 2023, the group revealed that Bruce had gotten a more specific diagnosis of FTD.

In honor of Father’s Day in June, Rumer posted a touching tribute to her dad, which gave some insight into his current condition. “I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all. But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories,” she shared.

Her message also said, “I will be grateful for every moment I have with you. I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day.”