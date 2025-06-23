Bruce Willis appeared to be in good spirits while spending time with daughter Tallulah Willis and her fiancé Justin Acee this weekend. Tallulah documented the outing via Instagram and revealed that the group was having “Sunday funday at Grams !”

In the first shot of Tallulah’s photo dump, she sat on the floor and held her dad’s hand while he sat in a chair. Bruce had a big smile on his face as he beamed at this middle child. The second photo featured him wrapping his arms around his daughter while she leaned her head against his shoulder in an embrace.

A third photo showed Bruce smiling alongside Acee, who had his arm around the Die Hard star.

Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and retired from acting. His family then revealed his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in February 2023. While the specifics of his current condition are unclear, the family has continued to share special moments like these on social media.

Bruce shares Tallulah, as well as daughters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis, with ex-wife Demi Moore. He also has daughters Mabel and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009 and has been his primary caretaker amid his dementia.

On Father’s Day, Rumer shared a touching tribute to her dad that gave some insight into his cognitive decline.

“Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life,” she wrote. “To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all. But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories.”