HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Opens Up After Heartbreaking Death of Her Father

Martin Holmes
Egypt Sherrod attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

Married to Real Estate

Egypt Sherrod is grieving the loss of her father just weeks after HGTV canceled her show, Married to Real Estate.

The real estate broker first posted about her dad’s passing in a comment on Love It or List It star Page Turner‘s Instagram page on July 9. In the post, where Turner revealed she’d recently lost her mom to cancer, Sherrod commented, “I lost my father this week as well. I am so sorry for your loss. Please find peace in knowing that their spirit lives on.”

Sherrod opened up further about the passing on Sunday (July 27), revealing how she had a “complicated relationship” with her father and hadn’t seen him in 15 years.

“My father passed away two weeks ago,” she wrote. “Due to our complicated relationship, I hadn’t seen him in 15 years. I wasn’t angry, I forgave him a long time ago. But years passed and we no longer knew each other. So we both stopped trying.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Egypt Sherrod (@egyptsherrod)

She continued, “I always thought one day we’d sit down and talk and heal. Tmrw is an arrogant assumption. Priotize healing and forgiveness today.”

Sherrod expanded on her feelings in the post’s caption, sharing that she “finally grieved last night.” The reality star said that while she and her dad “never really knew one another,” his death “still hurt.”

“A slight crack became a gaping wound and I grieved the relationship we never had,” she wrote. “The years that went by with no calls or effort. He never met my children. Yet I still whaled in his remembrance. Then he came to me and showed me that he loved us and never stopped. He just didn’t know how to fix it.”

She added, “Parents don’t have all the answers as we think they should. But we should love and forgive them unconditionally. I lost a piece of me that I never really got to know. Too little and too late. Rest well father. I forgive. I love. I’m sorry.”

Last month, Sherrod revealed that HGTV had dropped Married to Real Estate, which she co-hosted with her husband, Mike Jackson. The show was one of many HGTV favorites to hit the chopping block, alongside Bargain BlockIzzy Does ItFarmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach.

