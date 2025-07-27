‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Team Teases Solo Quests in Season 2 at SDCC (VIDEO)

Bring on the Monsters! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Percy Jackson and the Olympians Newsletter:

The demigods of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will learn that it’s OK to ask for help in Season 2 of the Disney+ hit. The cast and creators shared details about the upcoming season, officially premiering December 10, during their visit to the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 on Friday, July 25. And on top of needing to learn to ask for help, the teens said that Percy, Annabeth, Grover, and their friends (both old and new) will learn the power of community. “That and some kind of great prophecy… or something like that,” star Walker Scobell teased.

Representing the Children’s and Family Emmy-winning series were Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), and cast newcomer Daniel Diemer (Tyson), in addition to executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein, Dan Shotz. Season 2, based on Rick Riordan‘s Sea of Monsters novel, gets more serious in tone and much bigger in scale — and it expands beyond the source material by adapting each demigod’s book story in new and improved ways.

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover will still be the main trio, but the trio is separated when Grover is taken by a cyclops while he’s on the search for Pan, god of nature and the wild. Percy’s half-brother, Tyson, will join Percy and Annabeth on their journey, while Clarisse is on a solo hunt to prove herself to her father and Luke continues his descent to the bad side fighting for big-bad villain Kronos.

“The biggest thing that changed is I think this is a bit more of a mature and intense season,” Simhadri told TV Insider in the video interview above. “Our audience has grown a little bit, We’ve all grown a little bit. And so I think we’re obviously ready for higher stakes, and we’ve all spent so much time in these characters’ shoes.”

He notes a piece of acting wisdom the young cast learned from their on-set acting coach. “Their nervous system because becomes our nervous system,” he said of their characters. “So we feel how they feel.” And they feel that the stakes are much higher this time around.

The fabled Golden Fleece is the end goal for all of the demigods this season, and all of their closest relationships will be affected on the way. For Scobell, the biggest change was Percy having a little brother this season. Tyson will be revealed as his cyclops half-brother early on, and Diemer said he’s lived much of his life alone and “is trying to find love” through family and community. Annabeth won’t have an easy time with that. Resentful towards Tyson and shellshocked by brother-figure Luke’s betrayal at the end of Season 1, Jeffries said that the seismic shift in their friendship is “devastating.” Bushnell shared that viewers will see flashbacks to their earlier years to pack an even harder punch onto Annabeth and Luke’s troubles.

Learn more about Percy Jackson Season 2 in the full video interview above. And check out their portraits by Maarten de Boer in their SDCC gallery here.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, December 10, Disney+