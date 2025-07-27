Scared yet? HBO has unveiled a new teaser for It: Welcome to Derry, its television spinoff of the latest big-screen adaptations of Stephen King’s novel It.

In the new footage — which also reveals Welcome to Derry will arrive this October — a Black family finds their new home in Derry, Maine, to be more menacing than it appears, while white schoolchildren puzzle over the disappearance of a classmate.

Attendees at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con convention also got an early look at Welcome to Derry’s first 10 minutes last night, and Entertainment Weekly summarized the sneak peek for those at home. In that opener, per EW, the soon-to-be-missing boy, still using a pacifier, is booted from a movie theater in Derry, so he hitches a ride out of town with a family passing by in a car.

However, as the boy realizes too late, the father, pregnant mother, and two kids in that family are all manifestations of It, the shape-shifting, child-devouring monster terrorizing the area. And after a demonic baby bursts out of the mother’s belly, it’s curtains for the young hitchhiker. The demonic baby attacks, and viewers see the boy’s pacifier fly out the car window and down into the sewers…

Otherwise, HBO is keeping Welcome to Derry details under wraps. The network’s logline for the new show says it’s “set in the world of Stephen King’s It universe” and it “expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two.”

We also know the Welcome to Derry cast includes Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

Andy and wife Barbara Muschietti developed the series through their Double Dream production company, alongside Jason Fuchs of FiveTen Productions. That trio is executive-producing the series alongside Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, and Skarsgård — who’s back to reprise his role as Pennywise the Clown a.k.a. It — and Fuchs Kane will serve as showrunners.

Welcome to Derry, Series Premiere, October, HBO & HBO Max