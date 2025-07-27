As Resident Alien’s TV residency comes to an an end, its cast and creator is reflecting on the sci-fi dramedy’s demise.

As TV Insider exclusively reported last week, Resident Alien will conclude with its Season 4 finale on USA Network and Syfy on Friday, August 8.

Creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan, who told TV Insider he knew the show’s fourth season would likely be its last, said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the Resident Alien team had “special, sad days” as they prepared for the cancellation decision.

“To see that possibly go away, to feel that was difficult,” he said. “But also, it was way better than being at home after the season and getting a call, and that stuff you love is gone. We were able to grieve with each other for a year and live through it.”

Corey Reynolds, the actor behind Sheriff Mike, told THR that Resident Alien’s last episodes will, at least, complete the story.

“We’re all grateful for the opportunity,” Reynolds said. “With what we know about what’s coming in the storytelling [in] these last three episodes, it creates the perfect environment for someone to come in and watch our show from top to bottom and get a full meal, the whole thing.”

That said, Reynolds admitted it was “tough” to face the show’s end, adding, “I wasn’t ready. I’m still not ready.”

Alan Tudyk, who played the title extraterrestrial, eulogized the show in a Threads post. “It was a hell of a fun playground to play in,” he wrote, responding to one dependent fan. “Laughter through the tears.”

In an Instagram post, cast member Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees), said the show was a life-changing experience. “We managed to make it this far despite COVID and two industry strikes,” Tomko wrote. “Every season we were told how lucky we were to still have a job and I can say with full certainty that luck had nothing to do with it because this cast, our chemistry, our crew, our circumstances, our strength was always held up by an incredible team of writers, producers, and our ever-growing fans, whose unwavering loyalty kept us enduring.

And costar Meredith Garretson (Kate Hawthorne) praised the show’s scribes in an Instagram Stories update, per Deadline, writing, “Chris Sheridan and our writers outdid themselves this season. If we have to say goodbye to Patience, this was the perfect way.”

