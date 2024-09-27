Still savoring his turn as the star of CBS‘ Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck talks us through six of his most memorable performances outside of the police drama.

Ranging from his comedic performances in Three Men and a Baby and Friends to his iconic TV turn in Mangum P.I., Selleck’s roles have been varied and surprising throughout the years. Scroll down for a closer look at his own thoughts on the characters and projects that have made him a household name.

Selleck played one of three brothers in the Louis L’Amour TV movie. “I gained a mentor in [costar] Ben Johnson and from then on, I knew I belonged in Western movies.”

Magnum, P.I. (1980-88)

“I risked my career by initially turning down the pilot because the character was too perfect. Then they rewrote it and he was flawed – just how I like it.”

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

“This changed my life. My first two movies were very successful, but critics were still saying, ‘Can he really make it in movies?’ That stopped when Three Men was No. 1 in the world.”

He starred as a Montana sharpshooter in the Australian outback. “I loved the script but wondered if the audience would accept me as this iconic figure.”

Friends (1996-2000)

“Friends was my first major sitcom role. It was still growing and I knew it was really big when TV Guide Magazine put Courteney and me – Monica and Richard – on the cover!”

“It was fun to play the guy you love to hate or hate to love. Peter brings the movie’s message to Howard, Kevin Kline‘s character, but he’s also an unscrupulous TV reporter.”

