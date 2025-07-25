Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

The stars of Outlander were on hand Friday (July 25) morning at San Diego Comic-Con to promote what they promised to be a satisfying final season of the time-traveling drama. Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Maril Davis, and Matthew B. Roberts were all present for the panel, which took place at Hall H, to offer a gripping preview and share a few key details about Season 8 to the rapt crowd in attendance.

“I think the idea for the last season was to not try to top [the previous seven], just do a really good season of Outlander and make it work,” Roberts said. “Make sure the stories work and give the characters time to do what they do… to deal with the conflicts in front of them, instead of trying to make it something it wasn’t just to do that. And I think we accomplished that. And hopefully you guys feel the same way.”

“It was a very, very hard season to shoot,” Heughan added. “I think there were so many emotions going around. And I think day to day, you’d be like, ‘Oh, this is just another day at work. We’ve been doing this 11 years.’ But then other days, you’d be like, ‘This is the last time I’m gonna work with this person or put on this costume or whatever.’ So it made the last season very charged, I think, and a lot of scenes are very charged, but that all adds to this very dramatic storyline anyway. So it’s more Outlander, just a mega XL version.”

Skelton added, “We’ve sort of surpassed the books at this point, and so the right decisions, the incredible job of just keeping that nostalgia as you can see… but also just injecting some stuff that you just don’t expect.”

Davis said she first became emotional during the first season table read and didn’t stop crying throughout the season. However, she came away from the Season 8 shoot with a major takeaway: “I, as a fan, was very satisfied,” she said.

Though the cast and producers were mum on any spoilers about Season 8, Heughan pointed to the music in the Season 7 finale as the animus for what’s to come in Season 8 and added, “For Jamie and Claire, their world is about to change very differently.”

For those on the stage, the show’s true legacy won’t just be what fans take away from it, but the friends they made along the way.

“We’re lucky, all of us, that you watch an episode of Outlander, and for all of us up here, it’s kind of like a home movie. Because you see the scene and we remember what we were doing,” Roberts shared. “We have 100 hours of home movies, and that’s what memorable to me. We can always turn it on and remember what we did together.

“We’ve created this amazing family. It’s been hard. We’ve been saying this might be our last Comic-Con, who knows,” Heughan said. “It’s just been an amazing journey … We’re so thankful.”

