‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Wins $58,000 After Fans Bash Trip Prize

Wheel of Fortune contestant Reyna Kilpatrick-Ray, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, won a trip during the Prize Puzzle round, but fans thought the destination could have been better. However, she made up for it in the Bonus Round when she ended up with $58,000.

The fifth-grade history and sixth-grade geography teacher played against Michelle Schneider, from Riverview, Florida, and Joey Gonder, from Chicago, Illinois, on November 1, 2025. Their episode reaired on July 25 as part of the game show‘s summer reruns.

During the Prize Puzzle round, the educator won a trip to San Antonio, Texas, which fans said wasn’t that exciting. She also won a $13,500 trip to Spain later on.

“San Antonio? First of all, that’s a lame destination for a prize,” a Reddit user said.

“I commented to my husband about this. I love San Antonio, but it certainly doesn’t cost that much to visit there. And, Spain is the other trip?!” said another.

“I thought the same! I would be pissed. I live in Salem, MA, and they gave a trip away to here during Halloween week worth $8000. It’s so weird to me that someone might pay that much to come to my city,” wrote one fan.

“I hear there’s a basement at the Alamo worth checking out,” another joked.

However, Kilpatrick-Ray’s luck turned around during the Bonus Round despite not picking great letters. She picked “Place” as the category. “Great night for you so far!” host Ryan Seacrest praised as the contestant took center stage, and the two-word puzzle was displayed. The puzzle was daunting with only two letters shown. “You’re definitely putting me to work,” Kilpatrick-Ray quipped.

With “R,S,T,L,N, and E” already given to her, Kilpatrick-Ray chose “C, D, M,” and an “A.’ Her choices only added three more letters, and Kilpatrick-Ray burst into nervous laughter. Hostess Vanna White flashed an empathetic smile. “Only three letters there,” Seacrest admitted. The vowel pick was most worrisome as there were no “A’s.” The puzzle read as “R_ _ M _’ ‘C _ ND _,” with no vowels displayed.

“I think I know,” she said. As the timer counted down, the Wheel of Fortune contestant guessed “Roomy Condo,” which was correct. “I got that!” she exclaimed, giving Ryan Seacrest a high-five. The envelope had $40,000, giving her a total of $58,000 in cash and prizes.

“Well done!” the host said.

Wheel of Fortune, fall 2025, check local listings