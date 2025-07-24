Will Hulk Hogan’s Real American Freestyle Be Impacted by His Death?

Hulk Hogan‘s death comes one month before he was set to debut his latest project on TV.

FOX Nation announced on Monday, July 21, that the streaming service would air the debut matches of Hogan’s new Real American Freestyle wrestling league, which he cofounded with Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein earlier this year.

In the wake of the former pro wrestler’s death, a FOX Nation source tells TV Insider that the network will move forward with streaming Real American Freestyle’s two inaugural events.

The league’s first-ever event, RAF01, will be broadcast from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 30. Matches scheduled to take place during RAF01 include Bo Nickal vs. Jacob Cardenas, Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia, Darrion Caldwell vs. Real Woods, Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer, Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera, and Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez.

“Further matches are in development, including a featured, main card bout,” a press release for the event adds. FOX Nation also acquired the broadcast rights for Real American Freestyle’s second event, the location and date of which have yet to be revealed.

In Monday’s press release, Hogan stated that his new wrestling league is “creating something that’s never been done before, and we needed a partner that understood that and could build with us.” He continued, “FOX Nation is synergistic with our brand; they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal.”

FOX Nation president, Lauren Petterson, said the streamer was “thrilled” to be partnering with the league in a Monday statement of her own, adding, “Fusing elite athleticism with unmatched entertainment, it’s an honor to be part of the new era of the world’s oldest and most iconic sport.”

Following Hogan’s death on Thursday, July 24, Petterson offered her condolences in a statement to TV Insider. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hulk Hogan, who single-handedly shaped the world of professional wrestling and inspired millions around the world,” she shared. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and his many fans.”

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that Hogan was wheeled out of his home in an ambulance early on Thursday after paramedics responded to a reported “cardiac arrest” at his Florida home. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Hogan was best known for his legendary wrestling career, having been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice: once as a solo performer and again as a member of The New World Order, in 2005 and 2020, respectively.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the sporting league shared in a Thursday social media statement. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”