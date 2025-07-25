Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Our favorite first responders will be back on our screens before you know it! Days after 9-1-1 Season 9 got a premiere date when ABC released its fall 2025 dates for its new and returning shows, the cast has returned to set to begin filming the new episodes.

Oliver Stark shared a photo of himself and his dog outside his trailer on the set of the ABC drama on Thursday, July 24. “Season 9 here we go!” he wrote in the caption on Instagram. See it below.

9-1-1 returns with its ninth season on Thursday, October 16, at 8/7c — its third on ABC, after moving over from Fox in 2023 — and it will be followed by the series premiere of its spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville (starring Chris O’Donnell and Jessica Capshaw), and the Season 22 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy. With 9-1-1‘s return hopefully comes plenty of answers for those lingering questions we’ve had since May.

This will be the first full season without Peter Krause, whose Captain Bobby Nash died tragically on the job with three episodes still to go in Season 8. He didn’t reveal he, too, had been infected by a super-strain of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever until after he’d given the only anti-viral to Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and the rest of the 118 had exited the lab.

In the subsequent episodes, the 118 was left without a permanent captain, and Hen (Aisha Hinds) turned down the job when it was offered to her. In the finale, Chimney did seem to step up into the role, including giving a rousing speech when everyone returned to the 118 following a building collapse. But we’ll have to wait until Season 9 to find out who is going to be taking over leadership.

The new episodes also have to address where Athena (Angela Bassett) will live, since she decided to sell her and Bobby’s new house, as well as Buck (Stark), after Eddie (Ryan Guzman) moved back to LA since he was subletting his house.

