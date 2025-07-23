Diamond Tankard, who starred in the Bravo reality series Thicker Than Water, has been arrested after allegedly attacking a customer at a Tennessee Walmart with a sock filled with rocks.

According to USA Today, citing a probable cause affidavit, the 21-year-old Tankard allegedly grabbed another woman by the hair and assaulted her while she was waiting at the self-checkout at a Walmart in Nashville. Following the assault, Tankard allegedly stole the woman’s $1,500 iPhone 14 and her $900 Louis Vuitton handbag.

Footage of the incident was captured by security cameras and onlookers recording on their phones. In one video, Tankard, dressed in a pink shirt and pink sweatpants, is seen grabbing the victim’s hair and punching her in the face and stomach. The victim is also seen bleeding from the head.

Per Davidson County court records, the victim suffered a laceration above her left eye. The victim’s grandmother also told police Tankard used a rock-filled sock to strike her 21-year-old granddaughter. The victim was transported by Nashville EMS to a local medical center for stitches.

USA Today reported that police were able to confirm the victim and her grandmother’s statement due to security footage provided by Walmart.

Tankard was arrested and charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released from Davidson County jail on a $25,000 bond on Saturday (July 19). Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 22.

This isn’t Tankard’s first run-in with the law. In December, she was charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly striking a woman with her car following an argument. Per the New York Post, Tankard was also wearing an ankle monitor for a domestic assault-related arrest during the incident. She was later released on a $1,002,000 bond.

Tankard rose to fame on the Bravo reality series Thicker Than Water, which aired for three seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show followed the former NBA player-turned-gospel-jazz instrumentalist Ben Tankard, his wife Jewel, and their children, including Diamond, who was 10 years old when the series debuted.