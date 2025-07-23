The latest morning show ratings are in and ABC News’ Good Morning America leads the pack in total viewers, but NBC News’ Today is the only program to post week-to-week gains.

According to AdWeek, citing live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Good Morning America averaged 2.598 million total viewers and 446,000 viewers in the key Adults 25-54 demo for the week of July 14. This was flat with the previous week in both total viewers and the demo. However, the show was down -1% in total viewers and -7% in the demo compared to the same week last year.

Today finished in second place in total viewers with an average of 2.418 million, up 3% compared to the previous week. The show was also up a significant 10% in the demo compared to the week prior, with an average of 529,000 viewers in the A25-54 category. In comparison to the same week in 2024, Today was down -2% in both total viewers and the demo.

CBS Mornings placed third for the week with an average of 1.829 million total viewers and 259,000 viewers in the key demo. This was flat in total viewers compared to the week prior and down -4% in the demo. The show was also down -5% in total viewers compared to the same week last year and a massive -30% decrease in the demo.

GMA is currently hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee, with Lara Spencer as contributor. Meanwhile, Today is helmed by Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin (who replaced Hoda Kotb back in January), Al Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones.

CBS Mornings is hosted by Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil, with Vladimir Duthiers and Adriana Diaz serving as fill-ins.

