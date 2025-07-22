Will Tracie Thoms’ ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Role Affect ‘9-1-1’ Season 9?

As production begins on 9-1-1 Season 9, Tracie Thoms is busy returning to one of her most memorable roles.

Earlier this month, the actress announced via Instagram that she will return as Lily, one of Andy’s (Anne Hathaway) close friends, in The Devil Wears Prada 2. “I can finally stop lying to people or changing the subject when they ask me if I’m in this. CUZ I AM!!” Thoms shared on July 10. “Lily has stuck around for the sequel!! I’m so excited to play in this sandbox again, almost EXACTLY 20 years later! Who would have thought we’d revisit this iconic world!?”

She added, “Can’t wait to see how it all goes down! I’m gonna hold it down for the DWP friends! (Or as some call us, #TheRealVillainsofTheDevilWearsPrada. There are think pieces. 🤣🤣🤣).”

Thoms is one of several stars of the original 2006 dramedy to return for the upcoming sequel, including Hathaway, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Stanley Tucci as Nigel, and Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz.

Several of Thoms’ 9-1-1 cast members shared their excitement over Thoms’ latest project in the comments of her Instagram announcement. “YES!!!❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Kenneth Choi, a.k.a. Howard “Chimney” Han. Aisha Hinds, who plays Thoms’ onscreen wife, Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, commented, “Ecstatic all over again!!!!! 😢❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

In a Monday, July 21, Instagram post, Thoms revealed that she is currently filming scenes with Hathaway by sharing photos of their set chairs. “Aaaaaand we’re BACK!!! Day 1 of #DevilWearsPrada2!!! Andy and Lily together again after 20 whole years!!!” she captioned the snaps. “I’ve been pinching myself all morning…WOW! We’re off to the races now! (And it was totally worth that 4:35am pickup! OOF!) Love you @annehathaway! 😘#dwp2.”

Thoms’ career update comes as 9-1-1 is expected to commence filming for Season 9 this month. It is unknown whether production for The Devil Wears Prada 2 will affect Thoms’ role as Karen Wilson on the ABC series, though some speculate she will tackle both at the same time. Since she does recur on the drama, that’s very possible (and likely).

“Doing double duty with this and 9-1-1? You are a rock star lady. :) have a blast,” one user commented underneath her Monday Instagram post. Another questioned, “Your still going to be in 9-1-1 right?”

In the comments of her July 10 post, another fan said they hope Thoms won’t leave 9-1-1 in the wake of Captain Bobby Nash’s (Peter Krause) tragic Season 8 death. “Please tell me my only family left is not leaving me now? Capt.nash left?😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😭😭,” the user wrote.

Aside from Bobby’s death, Season 8 ended on a happy note for Hen and Karen, as the couple adopted their foster daughter Mara (Askyler Bell). The pair also got to meet Chimney and Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) newborn son, whom they named Robert Nash Han after Bobby.

While fans will have to wait for more Season 9 filming updates, Thoms is feeling the love from her 9-1-1 costars. “So proud of you @traciethoms,” Hewitt wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday while resharing Thoms’ The Devil Wears Prada 2 set chair pics.

Thoms reposted her costar’s kind words, adding, “Thanks, friend!! Right back at you, @jenniferlovehewitt ❤️❤️❤️.”

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC