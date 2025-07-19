‘Swamp People’ Star Bruce Mitchell Welcomes New Grandchild

There’s a new swamp baby in the Swamp People family. Bruce “Gatorman” Mitchell, who stars on the History Channel reality series, is the proud grandfather to a newborn.

“We have a new grandbaby, Ethan!” Bruce wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 19, as he posted photos of himself and wife Janet cuddling the little one.

In the comments, fans sent their well-wishes to the Mitchells. “Congrats on that beautiful bundle of joy,” one person wrote. “You’ve been blessed to welcome Ethan into your family! Wonderful to see your family grow, adding to the next generation!”

On Facebook, Janet provided more details, saying Ethan Lee Small was born on Monday, July 14. A hospital pic Janet posted, meanwhile, shows Ethan weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and measured 20.08 inches at birth.

Bruce publicly revealed daughter Jan’s pregnancy in an Instagram post last month. “Me and Mrs. Janet’s baby girl, Jan, is having a baby boy! #family,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

The reality star met Janet while they were in junior high, and they tied the knot in 1980, around the time he started working for her family’s business, then called Kliebert’s Alligator & Turtle Farm, according to Bruce’s IMDb bio.

Janice, the couple’s younger daughter and Ethan’s mom, was born in 1984, the same year the farm opened to the public. Janice earned a master’s degree and started a career in the speech and pathology field at schools around southern Louisiana.

Bruce and Janet are old hands at being grandparents. Their elder daughter, Lorraine, is a stay-at-home mother and former bank teller who married her junior high sweetheart in 2000 and welcomed daughter Jillian Marine in 2003 and LoriAnn Katherine in 2010.

Bruce’s bio adds that during his off season, he “tries his best to keep up with his granddaughters, family, friends, work around the house, and hobbies” but also spend a couple of weeks each month traveling around in their camper to meet fans.

