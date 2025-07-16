‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Debate the ‘Dumbest’ Prize on the Show

“For me, it has to be the TreeHaus camping trailer. It has a retail price of nearly $7,500. You have to register it, get plates for it, install a trailer hitch, and tow it, which reduces your fuel economy by at least 5 mpg and makes parking and reversing a nightmare. In exchange for that you get… a tent. No bathroom, no shower, no fresh water, no stove, no field kitchen, no refrigeration, no lights, no AV, no power outlets. Just a four-person tent, which is like $250 at Costco, and some storage, which, if you’re like everyone else here in the U.S., you don’t need because you already have a giant SUV.”

“It’s aggressively useless. Anyone else got one?” they ended.

Other fans said the portable photo booth is pretty useless. “It’s quite tall and looks like it would just end up being stuck in a corner collecting dust for 99% of the time,” a fan wrote.

“It was one of the prizes when I played Race Game. I wasn’t sad I didn’t win it,” a former contestant replied.