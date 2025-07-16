‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Debate the ‘Dumbest’ Prize on the Show
Most people go on The Price Is Right expecting to win a car, money, or a trip, but sometimes the game show gives away prizes that have contestants wondering why they chose to be on the show.
Reddit users debated what they think is the “dumbest or most useless” prize The Price Is Right has given out, not just once, but often. “What’s the dumbest/ most useless prize in frequent rotation on the show?” the poster asked.
“For me, it has to be the TreeHaus camping trailer. It has a retail price of nearly $7,500. You have to register it, get plates for it, install a trailer hitch, and tow it, which reduces your fuel economy by at least 5 mpg and makes parking and reversing a nightmare. In exchange for that you get… a tent. No bathroom, no shower, no fresh water, no stove, no field kitchen, no refrigeration, no lights, no AV, no power outlets. Just a four-person tent, which is like $250 at Costco, and some storage, which, if you’re like everyone else here in the U.S., you don’t need because you already have a giant SUV.”
“It’s aggressively useless. Anyone else got one?” they ended.
Other fans said the portable photo booth is pretty useless. “It’s quite tall and looks like it would just end up being stuck in a corner collecting dust for 99% of the time,” a fan wrote.
“It was one of the prizes when I played Race Game. I wasn’t sad I didn’t win it,” a former contestant replied.
“The digital photo booth. Or the exercise mirrors that require a subscription to use,” a Reddit user agreed. However, some fans said that the photobooth was useful to rent out for weddings or holiday parties.
“The photo booth/selfie stations, the light-up dance floor, the cheap-looking bamboo tiki bars, the karaoke packages…” said another.
Many fans agreed that saunas/steam showers, boats, and the giant arcade machines were also “dumb.”
“I don’t know if it’s really useless, but I always find it funny when people receive a ‘vacation’ to a state they live in. I saw a woman win a trip to Vermont. That’s great for someone else, but she was from Vermont,” said another.
Other The Price Is Right fans said odd-colored or giant kitchen appliances. “You would have to change your whole kitchen around just for it to match,” one fan said.
What is the weirdest prize you have seen won on The Price Is Right? Let us know in the comments.
The Price Is Right, Season 54, Fall 2025, CBS