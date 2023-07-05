Steve Harvey‘s Family Feud reactions have become a beloved corner of the internet. The legendary comedian recorded his first episode of the guessing game on July 10, 2010, and with Celebrity Family Feud in the mix, the laughs have only grown during his years as host.

In both iterations, families compete for cash prizes by guessing the answers to nationwide surveys (in Celebrity‘s case, winnings are donated to charity). The game’s format calls for a lot of improvisation, and to Harvey’s delight (and, at times, chagrin), adults end up saying the darndest things in their responses. Whether the guesses are wildly wrong or unbelievably right, Harvey’s responses to the show’s most outrageous events will always get a laugh out of viewers.

Celebrity Family Feud Season 9 premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c on ABC. Ahead of its return, here are our top 10 picks for the funniest answers and Harvey’s responses on Family Feud and its star-studded spinoff.

10. Marjorie Harvey, “Pool Boy”

When Harvey’s own family competed against each other on Celebrity Family Feud, Marjorie Harvey left her husband speechless and viewers in stitches. “Some days, I’d be willing to trade my man for a really good what?” he asked. Her response: “Pool boy.” Her opponent: her mother-in-law. Cue the laughs.

9. “Squeeze Me!”

“Other than fruit, name something you might choose by squeezing it first.” Harvey (and seemingly everyone else’s minds) went straight to the gutter with this question, and when the ladies didn’t want to answer, Harvey made a meal out of it.

8. “Sprinkle!”

Sprinkle does, indeed, rhyme with wrinkle. Such a shame it was already on the board.

7. Player Rings the Buzzer Far Too Soon

This is why we put on our listening ears and wait for a question to be done. There’s been no greater (read: cringe-inducing) early response to a prompt on this show. The question was, “Name something a woman does for her baby that…” Before Harvey could finish the sentence, the player answered “Change his diaper.” The full question? “Name something a woman does for her baby that she also does for her hubby.” Yikes.

6. “Naked Grandma!”

The most memorable of Harvey’s “what the hell is wrong with you?” reactions.

5. RuPaul Writes His Own Question, Gets No. 1 Answer

This one’s a two-parter. RuPaul gave an answer before Harvey could finish his sentence, but unlike the player above, he not only guessed well, but perfectly also named the No. 1 answer. Michelle Visage (joined by more of the RuPaul’s Drag Race team) guessed next, correcting Harvey’s pronunciation of “wink/eye-bang him” in the process. Harvey’s laughter over his snafu is as infectious as RuPaul’s infamous cackle.

4. “White House”

“Some politicians belong in the White House, others belong in the blank house,” Harvey asked. Dequincy answered, “The White House,” and then Harvey took the audience to church as he played out a hilarious call-and-response moment.

3. “Cupine”

This answer for “name something that follows the word pork” is so ridiculous, we almost thought it would be on the board. Harvey was nearly crying laughing over the “-cupine” answer.

2. “Riding Miss Lincoln”

Nothing produces a funnier Harvey reaction than NSFW answers. No one, especially the host, expected to hear “Miss Lincoln” when asked what Abraham Lincoln used to ride. Harvey was too stunned to speak when Mary Todd Lincoln was actually on the board.

1. “Sit on It!”

Harvey held nothing back when a player named his personal favorite answer to the question, “Name something you like your girlfriend to do to your face.” Greg’s answer: “Sit on it.” Harvey’s screamed “YES!” in response and did a lap around the stage out of excitement. The moment has been viral on TikTok ever since, inspiring countless Halloween costumes and videos. The video’s a year old, and we still can’t believe this happened on network television.

Celebrity Family Feud, Season 9 Premiere, Sunday, July 9, 9/8c, ABC