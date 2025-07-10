Yosemite National Park can be just as dangerous as it is beautiful, as the new Netflix series Untamed is going to show. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Eric Bana and Lily Santiago from the mystery thriller that will be dropping all six episodes on Thursday, July 17.

Bana’s Kyle Turner is a special agent for the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast territories. Santiago’s Naya Vasquez is an ambitious young, former Los Angeles cop. She is the newest addition to Yosemite’s ranger squad. She came to the park to find a new life with her 4-year-old son, Gael. Despite being a little green when it comes to a landscape like Yosemite, her strong will, astute investigative skills, and big-city homicide techniques become useful tools in a murder that is distinctly human.

In our first-look clip, the two are checking out a crime scene of sorts, with fresh carvings in the walls of a shed. “Worried about bleeding to death, why take the time to make those?” Vasquez wonders. “Worried about something else more,” Turner says.

Watch the full video above for more, including what happens when a bear shows up, how Turner scares it away, and how Vasquez reacts.

Untamed is described as a character-driven mystery-thriller. It follows the investigation of a brutal death that sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

The series also stars Sam Neill as chief park ranger Paul Souter; Rosemarie DeWitt as Turner’s ex-wife and park counselor Jill Bodwin; Wilson Bethel as former army ranger and Wildlife Management Officer Shane Maguire; and William Smillie as veteran park ranger Bruce Milch.

Showrunners Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith executive producer with Eric Bana, John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; and Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.

Untamed, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 17, Netflix