There’s a new mystery thriller coming to Netflix this summer to hopefully get you hooked.

Eric Bana leads the cast of Untamed, which follows an investigation by the National Parks Service. The cast also includes Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, and Wilson Bethel. Read on for everything we know so far about the series, what it’s about, the premiere date, and more.

When will Untamed premiere?

The six one-hour episodes will drop on Thursday, July 17, on Netflix.

What is Untamed about?

Untamed is described as a character-driven mystery-thriller. It follows Kyle Turner (Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

Who’s in the Untamed cast?

The series stars Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Lily Santiago, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Wilson Bethel.

Bana plays Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast territories.

Neill’s Paul Souter has been the chief park ranger in Yosemite for half his life. He’s a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner. He’s comfortable in all facets of his job, whether it’s dealing with crime inside the park or with the bureaucracy around it.

Santiago stars as Naya Vasquez, an ambitious young, former Los Angeles cop who is the newest addition to Yosemite’s ranger squad. She came to the park to find a new life with her 4-year-old son, Gael. Despite being a little green when it comes to a landscape like Yosemite, her strong will, astute investigative skills, and big-city homicide techniques become useful tools in a murder that is distinctly human.

DeWitt’s Jill Bodwin is Turner’s ex-wife, a former teacher and park counselor, who remarried a few years after their divorce. Despite the fracturing of their marriage, Jill and Turner maintain a strong bond, held together by events from their past.

Wilson Bethel plays Shane Maguire, a former army ranger who now uses his skills as the park’s Wildlife Management Officer. Maguire’s a loner, preferring to live by himself in the wilderness where it’s easier to follow his own rules.

Executive Producers: Mark L. Smith, Elle Smith, Bana, John Wells, and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; and Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment serve as executive producers. Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith are showrunners.

Is there an Untamed trailer?

No, but there are photos of Eric Bana in character, which you can see above.