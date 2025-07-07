Hoda Kotb Shares Look at Holiday Weekend With Daughters Haley & Hope

Hoda Kotb spent her first 4th of July weekend since leaving Today with her loved ones by her side.

“Happy 4th!!!!!!” Kotb captioned Instagram pics from her holiday celebration on Friday, July 4. The TV personality posed for a sweet family photo with her sister, Hala, her mother, Sameha, and her two daughters, Haley and Hope. (Kotb shares her kids with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.)

Kotb looked patriotic in a red, white, and blue striped dress and a festive headband, while Haley and Hope donned black-and-white and pink dresses, respectively, of their own. Kotb gave fans a better look at her 4th of July outdoor cookout in the post’s second slide, as she snapped a pic of her family smiling while sitting at a table full of food on her deck. Schiffman was not pictured at Kotb’s party, though she wished him a happy Father’s Day via Instagram last month.

Celebrities and fans wished Kotb a happy holiday in the post’s comments, with Kristin Chenoweth writing, “Sweet precious angels all of you!” Another fan commented, “You look so happy, enjoy your beautiful family!!!”

A different user praised Kotb’s natural off-duty look, writing underneath the post, “We need more curly haired Hoda! Looks so cute!”

Kotb continued to fulfill her post-Today goal with her 4th of July family get-together, citing a desire to spend more time with her kids as one of the reasons for her departure from Today. “I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” she explained on the NBC morning show in September 2024. “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time.”

Haley, Hope, and more of Kotb’s family members joined her on-air during her final Today episode on January 10. Since her departure, Kotb has announced her upcoming book, Jump and Find Joy, and launched her wellness brand, Joy 101.

Before Kotb’s 4th of July celebration, her daughters enjoyed a fun day out with Dylan Dreyer‘s three sons. “Summer squad! Let the summer fun begin!” Dreyer — who shares her sons Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty with her husband, Brian Fichera — captioned Instagram pics of the kids walking on the beach and riding bikes together on June 30.

Dreyer gave fans a glimpse into her own 4th of July activities via Instagram on Saturday, July 5. Her husband and kids joined her as she appeared on the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular special.

“What an incredible night being a part of the @macys 4th of July fireworks show!!!” Dreyer captioned pics and clips of her family watching the New York City fireworks. “Hope you all had an amazing 4th of July and enjoy the whole weekend!!”