Transition Time on ‘Transplant,’ ‘Poker Face’ Wedding Mayhem, Return of the Sandman, ‘Duster’ Finale

The end is near for NBC‘s medical drama Transplant, as members of the hospital staff consider new opportunities. A hitman crashes a wedding in the first part of Poker Face‘s two-part season finale. Netflix‘s The Sandman wakes up to begin the first half of its second and final season. HBO Max‘s raucous action romp Duster wraps its first season.

Transplant

8/7c

This episode of the Canadian medical drama is one fans will be talking about for quite some time. It’s becoming more obvious that the end of the series is looming — the series wraps its fourth and final season on July 17 — as our favorite staff members at York Memorial Hospital are considering life-changing opportunities. June (Ayisha Issa) makes an announcement that rattles her bosses, while Owen (Jim Watson) and Bash (Hamza Haq), whose residency is about to end, each give serious thought to new career paths. Medical metaphor of the week: an elderly couple who are literally stuck to each other, causing Bash and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) to take stock of their own relationship while she continues to recuperate from her recent heart transplant.

Poker Face

Season Finale

The stars keep coming out for this delightful Columbo-esque mystery-comedy, with the first of a two-part Season 2 finale taking place at a lavish wedding, where a hitman who looks an awful lot like Justin Theroux (there’s a twist) stalks the obnoxious groom (Haley Joel Osment), who’s related to someone who Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), the human lie detector, knows all too well. Which explains why FBI agent Luca (Simon Helberg) is on the scene, with colleagues including Lili Taylor and Taylor Schilling. Proving that it’s always a calculated risk to get too close to Charlie, her ditsy new friend Alex (Patti Harrison, terrific) is working the gig as a caterer, which makes her a perfect patsy when things go awry.

Netflix

The Sandman

Season Premiere

Wake up, fantasy fans. It’s the beginning of the end for the luscious adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s comics, with the second and final season broken into two parts. The six-episode first volume finds Dream (Tom Sturridge) continuing his epic quest to save the nocturnal realm that he oversees by righting the wrongs of his past. This is no fly-by-night operation, because the story concludes with five more episodes on July 24, with a bonus episode a week later following his sibling, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).

HBO Max

Duster

Season Finale

There’s plenty of peril and action in the Season 1 finale of the 1970-set action romp, with Jim (Josh Holloway) rushing to save undercover FBI partner Nina (Rachel Hilson) after her cover is blown. She’s also in danger from Chad (Dan Tracy), a dirty fellow agent ordered by the mysterious “Cowboy” (J.R. Yenque) to take down the troublesome young woman. And then there’s the matter of the all-important Watergate tape, with Jim as a pawn between rival mob bosses Saxton (Keith David) and Sal the Greek (Jack Topalian). The body count is high as the series races to its twisty conclusion. Let’s hope there’s more.

Independence Day

Hard to believe that next year, this blockbuster summer sci-fi hit turns 20 years old. Will Smith, Bill Pullman (as the president), Jeff Goldblum, and Judd Hirsch top a first-rate cast in director Roland Emmerich‘s thriller about American heroes who launch a counterattack against an invading alien army on our country’s birthday. Not the worst way to spend the evening before the holiday (airs at 8/7c).

