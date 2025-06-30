After a long and foreboding wait, Dream has returned to the Waking World via the small screen with Season 2 of The Sandman on Netflix. Played by Tom Sturridge, the first season of the comic book adaptation saw Morpheus of the Endless, Ruler of the Dreaming, escape a glass prison after 70 years of captivity thanks to a misguided occultist and begin setting his kingdom right again.

In the first season, Morpheus, also known as Dream of the Endless, battles Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie), reclaims his stolen tools, befriends Hob Gadling, defeats the rogue nightmare known as the Corinthian, discovers that Rose Walker is both a dream vortex and a living trap set by his sibling Desire, and restores his fallen kingdom.

For Season 2, Sandman introduces its audience to all of the Endless, Dream’s immortal god-like siblings who are the personifications of universal forces. In the first season, fans were introduced to the ethereal Death and the manipulative Desire, but in Season 2, the entire family and all their divine dysfunctions are on full display, as well as a few “family friends.”

Season 2 pulls heavily from The Sandman: Season of Mists storyline, as well as Distant Mirrors. Based on those publications, here is what we know about Season 2’s cast of characters, with a look at each of Dream’s siblings, as well as who else to expect.

THE ENDLESS

Destiny

The oldest of the Endless, Destiny is blind and eternally bound to the Book of Destiny, which contains everything that ever was and ever will be. He resides in the Garden of Forking Ways, a shifting labyrinth of possible pathways.

In the comic, the hooded figure of Destiny was borrowed from Weird Mystery Tales #1 (1972). In Season 2, Destiny is played by Adrian Lester.

Death

The kindest of the Endless and closest to Dream, Death adores humanity, and it shows. She lovingly and gently guides souls to the afterlife, offering comfort in their final moments. Considered one of the most powerful beings in the universe, Death will be the last to remain when all else has ended, tasked with “turning out the lights and locking the universe behind me when I leave.”

In the comics, Death’s iconic look was inspired by alternative model Cinamon Hadley. In the Netflix series, she is portrayed by Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Destruction, aka The Prodigal

Once the ruler of the Fulcrum, a realm separate from both the Dreaming and the Waking World. Despite his name, he is not known for only causing destruction, but for making way for rebirth, rebuilding, and occasional evolution.

In the comics, Destruction’s physical appearance was inspired in part by actor Brian Blessed of Flash Gordon fame. Destruction is played by Barry Sloane.

Desire

Manipulative, malevolent, malicious, and just a little mad, Desire dislikes their sibling Dream with every fiber of their being, viewing their “big brother” as pompous and overbearing. Ruled by lust and ambition, Desire lives in a temple of their own visage called the Threshold. They came close to destroying Dream in Season 1 by committing “family bloodshed,” a no-no among the Endless as they are prohibited from slaying family members.

Desire is said to be heavily influenced by David Bowie as a visual and stylistic reference, particularly during the Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane eras. Neil Gaiman himself took to Tumblr to state that he was inspired by Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics, as well as Nagel art prints of the time. Desire is played by Mason Alexander Park.

Despair

Desire’s twin, she is the embodiment of hopelessness and self-loathing. She lives in a realm filled with mirrors through which mortals can glimpse their true selves at their lowest point, allowing them to wallow in misery. She can amplify the darkness in a human soul and induce feelings of hopelessness.

In the comic, Despair resembles a lowly being, often naked and crawling on the ground. However, in the series, she is given a serious glow up. Despair is played by Donna Preston.

Delirium

The youngest of the Endless and the most chaotic. Once known as Delight and presented through a dizzying array of colors, including a shock of red hair and mismatched eyes, Delirium’s reality-bending powers represent madness and confusion. She lives in a realm of nonsensical imagery that reflects her inner turmoil.

It is thought that Tori Amos was the inspiration for the character, however the character of Delirium was created before Gaiman met Amos. But the writer has stated that “bits of Tori have found themselves into Delirium.” Delirium is played by Esmé Creed-Miles in the series.

OTHER BEINGS

Lucifer Morningstar

Played by Christie, Lucifer is the ruler of Hell. They battled Dream in Season 1 and was defeated. In Season 2, Lucifer causes a massive power shift among eternal beings.

Odin

Along with Thor and Loki, Odin represents the Norse pantheon and attempts to sway Dream after an unexpected act by Lucifer threatens all the realms. Odin is played by Clive Russell.

Loki

The Norse god of mischief, Loki is as charming as he is cruel. Neither on the side of good nor bad, Loki creates mischief in hopes of furthering his own agenda. He is played by Freddie Fox.

Nuala

A member of the Faerie realm who is sent to Dream as a gift, but her presence is more of a pawn in a supernatural political game than a true gift of goodwill. Despite this, she is a kind and loyal being who is devoted to Dream. She is portrayed by Ann Skelly.

Lucienne

One of Dream’s most faithful creations and his most trusted ally, she oversaw the Dreaming during his long captivity. She often serves as his moral compass when he forgets the ways of mortals, offering guidance and empathy in his more detached moments.

The character was originally introduced in 1975 as Lucien the Librarian in Tales of Ghost Castle and Weird Mystery Tales, but was later repurposed for The Sandman. In the Netflix series, the character is reimagined and portrayed by Vivienne Acheampong.

Orpheus

The only offspring of Dream, the two share an estranged relationship due to a complicated past that left Orpheus in seemingly eternal suffering. He is played by Ruairi O’Connor in the series.

Puck

Jack Gleeson portrays a malicious faerie who allies himself with Loki in a plot against Dream.

Lady Johanna

A gender-swapped take on DC Comic character John Constantine, she is presented in the series as part of the Constantine family lineage. A noblewoman with her own history of dealings with Dream, as well as those of her ancestor Johanna Constantine, she is respected by Morpheus despite her mortal origins. Jenna Coleman steps into the role in the series.

The Hecateae

The Mother, Maiden, and Crone are a powerful trio that represent life, fate, and feminine power. They are oracles who maintain justice in the realm outside of the Waking World. They are portrayed by Dinita Gohil, Souad Faress, and Nina Wadia.

Nada

Nada is a mortal queen of an ancient civilization who falls in love with Dream. She rejects Morpheus in fear of what their relationship may cause, but he doesn’t take the rejection well and banishes her to Hell. She is played by Umulisa Gahiga.

The Sandman, Season 2, Volume 1, July 3, Netflix

The Sandman, Season 2 Volume 2, July 24, Netflix