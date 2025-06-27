Just in time for Easter, Fox is set to release a three-week, faith-based limited series inspired by the Bible’s celebrated matriarchs.

Titled The Faithful, the six-episode drama will unfold over three consecutive weeks during the Easter and Passover season. The series promises stories of love, family, and heartbreak, rooted in scripture and brought to life for the small screen.

Based on the Book of Genesis from the Old Testament, The Faithful will shine a spotlight on some of the most pivotal women in biblical history. Here’s everything we know so far about the plot, cast, release date, and more.

What is The Faithful about?

It’s a tale as old as time. Really.

Based on the best-selling book of all time, the Bible, the six-episode limited series will spotlight several women who played pivotal roles in the Old Testament, particularly in the Book of Genesis. According to the show’s official logline, the story is “told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape three of the world’s great faiths: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.”

Episodes will focus on The Bible’s most legendary women: Sarah, the wife of Abraham; Hagar, Sarah’s servant and the mother of Ishmael; Rebekah, Sarah’s great-niece and the wife of Isaac; Leah, Jacob’s wife and the mother of six of the twelve tribes of Israel; and Rachel, Jacob’s favored wife.

The series will weave their stories together to create a heartfelt narrative that will resonate with modern viewers. From Sarah’s sacrifice to build a family of her own to Rebekah’s choices that forever altered the fate of her sons, each woman and her trials will be the focus of a different installment, offering timeless life lessons through the impact they left behind.

Who stars in The Faithful?

No cast has been announced as of yet, but production is set to begin late Summer 2025, so announcements should be soon.

Who is behind the making of The Faithful?

Executive producer Carol Mendelsohn along with Julie Weitz and writer and showrunner Rene Echevarria are responsible for the faith-based limited series. Mendelsohn is best known for her work on CSI, while Echevarria’s past achievements include The 4400 and Carnival Row. Weitz is known for her work on Game of Silence.

“The Faithful follows the Old Testament’s heroic, biblical matriarchs and opens a new lane of storytelling at Fox. This show is the definition of strong, female character-driven storytelling, exploring timeless themes that originated thousands of years ago, yet remain startlingly modern and relatable,” said Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn. “Carol, Julie and Rene bring unbelievable depth, dimension, intimacy and surprise to stories so many think they know but will completely rediscover through this powerful new lens.”

When will The Faithful premiere?

The Faithful is set to debut on March 22, 2026, at 8/7c . It will air in three, two-hour installments leading into the finale on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The Faithful, Premiere, Sunday, March 22, 2026, 8/7c, Fox