Rebecca Vargas couldn’t hold back the tears on Wednesday (June 25) when she closed out the Home Shopping Network‘s (HSN) final broadcast from its long-time home in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“The final Florida farewell. The last broadcast from the studios where it all began 48 years ago,” Vargas wrote on Instagram on Thursday (June 26) alongside a clip of her final goodbye. As announced back in January, HSN will be leaving Florida after nearly 50 years and relocating with its sister network, QVC, to West Chester, Pennsylvania.

“This moment was SPECIAL. I am humbled to have been given the responsibility & privilege of wrapping up an era alongside the people who have dedicated decades to this network!” Vargas added.

She continued, “There’s nothing like this family. You can’t repeat the magic that I got the great honor of soaking in & being a part of for the shortest but sweetest season 💙 Forever grateful.”

In the clip, a teary-eyed Vargas said she “sensed a magic” the moment she joined HSN a year and a half ago. “I’ve worked in TV for over a decade, this has been the pinnacle of my career,” she continued. “And I’m just so honored that I even got a sliver of it.”

Vargas is one of several HSN hosts who will be leaving the station over the coming months. Natasha Lloyd, Helen Keaney, Amy Morrison, Lynn Murphy, Marlo Smith, Valerie Stup, and Michelle Yarn are all set to depart, as well as Bobbi Ray Carter, who will retire at the end of the year after over four decades with HSN.

However, several hosts will be staying on after the move, including Sarah Anderson, Debbie Denmon, Adam Freeman, Nicole Hickl, Tamara Hooks, Tina Jennings, Emily Lampa, Ty Mayberry, Callie Northagen, Suzanne Runyan, and Siaoming Wong.

The move comes as part of parent company Qurate Retail’s attempts to consolidate and focus on “live social shopping” under the rebrand of QVC Group. However, HSN and QVC will continue to operate as separate brands.

Wrapping up her final Florida broadcast, Vargas turned the cameras to the various staff and crew who help make the magic happen. “I want to honor all of them,” Vargas stated. “I’m so glad you get to see them, and I want them to all come out because it has been just the most incredible 48 years. Look at this! I love you all so much.”

Several of Vargas’ HSN co-stars jumped into the comments to share their thoughts, including Jennifer Chan, who wrote, “You did an INCREDIBLE job to close out this moment in TV history! ❤️❤️ So proud of you, girlfriend!”

“Feeling all the emotions right now watching this 😢❤️😍👏 Love my HSN St Pete family forever,” added HSN fashion designer Giuliana Rancic. “I will always have the most beautiful memories of my time in St Pete where my dreams came true with the support of all of my beautiful, kind and loving family there. It’s not goodbye but see you soon.”

HSN regular Doris Dalton wrote, “You are amazing .. it has been my honor getting to know you.. the next chapter for you is going to incredible .. St Pete was magical and so are the people .. How lucky I got to play a small part in it with everyone.”

“You did an awesome job Rebecca, I couldn’t have held it together! I was crying at home. Too filled with memories of 33 years that needed to come out ! Full steam ahead,” added beauty ambassador Stella Riches.