QVC’s Kim Gravel on Being Authentic, Unforgettable Viewer Reactions & More

QVC veteran Kim Gravel has been opening up about her favorite moments on the shopping network, including some memorable phonecalls she’s received from fans.

Speaking to Us Weekly ahead of her Today’s Special Value on Saturday (May 24), the 53-year-old businesswoman said, “I’m all about community. I love family and these customers — I don’t even want to call them customers — I call them our girls and our friends because we have really done life with these people.”

She continued, “It’s not a business. It’s a family. It’s a community, and the business just happens because we are in the people business. We’re not in the product business.”

The former Miss Georgia launched her fashion brand, Belle by Kim Gravel, in 2016, followed by her Belle Beauty cosmetic line. Gravel, who frequently sells her products on QVC, has reached over $1 billion in sales.

Gravel said part of her success comes down to her honesty, telling the outlet, “When [the viewer] tunes into QVC, she knows Kim’s gonna be there and honest. One time I was sitting on there, and I just looked at the camera and said, ‘Look, y’all. If you don’t want this, you ain’t got the money, don’t buy it.’ And I remember in my ear, the producer said, ‘Spike in sales.’ I think that we built trust with each other.”

She also recalled some memorable calls from viewers, including one time a “gentleman called in” to thank Gravel for making his wife “look hot.”

“He said, ‘Kim, my wife does not know I had called you, but my wife is fine. Her butt looks so good,’” Gravel recalled. “His name was Mike. I’ll never forget it. It went company-wide after the call, but he was just saying, ‘Thank you for making my wife look hot.’”

A more emotional call saw a woman purchasing a pair of floral embroidered jeans, even though she was in hospice care with only an estimated two weeks to live.

Gravel shared, “She said, ‘I bought these jeans because I’m gonna watch my granddaughter walk across the stage and get her college diploma.’ Needless to say, she don’t have them jeans on easy pay. We mailed her those jeans… Only at QVC.”

As Gravel prepares for her big day on Saturday, she expressed how she will continue to be her authentic self. “I am the customer,” she stated. “I am a middle-aged woman who is looking to have her butt look lifted. I’m looking for slimming-looking jeans. So, for me, it’s never been, ‘Oh, I’m selling you something.’ It’s been, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s have some girlfriend time and let me make you be the best you can be.’”

Belle by Kim Gravel, Saturday, May 24, 12 a.m. ET and throughout the day, QVC