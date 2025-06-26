Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Is Launching Her Own HGTV-Style Show

Rapper Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade is bringing out her own HGTV-style home renovation show.

She has documented the transformation of her best friend’s home on her new YouTube series, Just A Little Reno, which premieres on Friday, June 27.

“Renovations can be messy, but all the dust and drama is worth it, especially when the result is a beautiful space you’re proud to call home,” Jade states in the show’s trailer, which debuted on Wednesday, June 25. “I’m Hailie Jade, a designer with big ideas and a talented team who brings them to life.”

The series will take fans along through everything from “demo to reno” as Jade and her crew transform the house “from outdated to outstanding.” Not to mention, she did it all while pregnant.

“The clock is ticking on the renovation and my pregnancy. From quick updates to total overhauls, every detail matters. Let me show you how it’s done,” she said in the teaser. “I can’t guarantee I’ll always stick to the plan, but that’s what makes it fun. Looking to update your space? You need just a little Reno.”

Jade is the second of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott’s three daughters. The musician is also the adoptive father of Scott’s niece, Alaina, and her daughter, Stevie, whom she shares with Eric Hartter.

Eminem became a grandfather when Jade gave birth to her and her husband Evan McClintock’s first child, son Elliot, in March. “Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍,” she captioned Instagram pics of her little one in April.

Jade recalled growing up with a “creative side” in an interview with People published on Wednesday. “It wasn’t until college that I really started channeling my creativity into home decor,” she explained. “Looking back, I didn’t even realize it at the time, but with each place I lived in, I found myself investing more and more energy into making it feel like home.”

She added, “By the time I moved into my first house, it finally clicked. For the past decade, home renovation and decorating had become my true creative passion.”

Jade went on the share that filming Just A Little Reno while pregnant taught her “just how important communication and teamwork really are.” She stated, “In many ways, it felt like a preview of parenthood: unpredictable, messy and full of moments that require patience. In life and home projects alike, having the right team and strong communication makes all the difference.”

Just A Little Reno, Friday, June 27, 12 p.m. ET, YouTube