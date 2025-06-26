Move over, Shark Week. It’s Surf Girl Summer and TV Insider can exclusively reveal that Prime Video’s Surf Girls: International is riding the barrel smack onto our screens with all five episodes dropping on July 17 — making it the perfect companion viewing for The Summer I Turned Pretty, which resurfaces for Season 3 the day before!

A wild and water-soaked celebration of chairwomen of the long-board, the hit docuseries from Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine and female-sports production company TOGETHXR follows five up-and-coming female surfers representing their home countries as they travel the world competing in the Challenger Series.

And if you watched the first season—entitled Surf Girls: Hawai’i—you know that the footage captured for the show is some of the most breathtaking action this side of, well, Prime Video’s Reacher. With way less broken bones.

Per Prime Video’s just-dropped release, “this season will feature the stories of both new and returning athletes who are forging a path for themselves in the world of female surfing, including native Hawaiian and breakout star of Season 1, Ewe Wong; Sophia Medina, a young competitor with a family history in surfing who continues to break down barriers for female surfers in her home country of Brazil; Kika Veselko, the highly motivated Portuguese sensation who will stop at nothing to keep grinding and learning; Jessie Van Niekerk of South Africa, whose infectious energy keeps her going after she and her parents sacrificed everything to pursue her passion; and 2024 Olympian Sol Aguirre of Peru as she focuses on improving her mental approach to the sport she loves.” Watch our first-look trailer above.

Of course, since mastering a sport that could bring one’s dreams crashing down beneath thousands of pounds of roaring ocean water isn’t enough, the ladies also have issues on dry land as well. So if they hope to lock in a spot on the World Surf Tour, they must up their surf skills, work through personal struggles, and figure out a way to stay grounded while the international spotlight elevates their profiles.

Surf Girls: International, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, July 17, Prime Video