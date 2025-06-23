‘The Price Is Right’: Birthday ‘Princess’ Wins Car After Being in Bad Accident

Antoinette Jordan had a great birthday on The Price Is Right she won a car! Even better, as she told host Drew Carey, she was desperate for a new set of wheels as she recently totaled her car after being in a bad accident.

On the fifth item up for bid, Jordan won Coach bags and shoes, which totaled $2,615. She bid $2,500 and was the highest bidder of the four contestants.

Jordan, who wore a pink birthday sash that said “Birthday Princess” on it, screeched and high-fived audience members as she made her way up to the stage on Thursday, June 19. “Me? Oh my God! Oh my God!” she said.

As announcer George Gray told her that she had the chance to win a 2025 Hyundai Elantra SE, Jordan continued to freak out and squeeze host Drew Carey’s hand. “I was just in a car accident,” she told Drew Carey. “My car was just totaled.” Carey’s eyes got wide, and he said, “Well, let’s win this for you.”

The Price Is Right contestant had to win the game Pocket Change before she could take her new car home. In the game, she was given the first number of the price of the car, which was a two. Jordan then had to guess the next four numbers correctly. The car started out at $0.25. Each time she was wrong, the price of the car would increase by $0.25. After correctly guessing each number, the contestant can grab an envelope off the wall. The amounts in the envelope must be equal to or greater than the amount of the car by the end of the game in order to win it.

For the second number, Jordan picked four. She was wrong, so the car went up to $0.50. Jordan then selected three, which was right. The price of the car did not increase, and she got to pick an envelope off the wall.

Jordan was right on the third number, which was a seven. She picked another envelope, and the car remained at $0.50. The car went up to $0.75 when Jordan said the fourth number was a four. She got it wrong again when she picked five, so the car was now $1.00. The number was revealed to be one, and she picked another envelope.

For the last number, there were only a five and a four left to pick from. Jordan picked four and was wrong again, so the car went up to $1.25. The final number was a five, and she got to pick one last envelope, resulting in four altogether.

The Price Is Right put $0.25 on the board for her to start out with. Drew Carey then opened all of the envelopes to see if Jordan could reach $1.25. The first one had $0.10 in it, giving her $0.35.

Before opening the next envelope, Carey asked Jordan what happened to her car. She said that she was in an accident a few weeks ago and her car was totaled.

The next envelope had $0.05 in it, making her total $0.40. The third envelope brought her up to $0.90 when it had $0.50 in it. With only one envelope left, Jordan needed at least $0.35 to win the car. The last envelope had $0.75 in it, giving her a total of $1.65.

When she realized she won, Jordan screamed, “Oh my God! I won?!” She ran over to the car and screamed the whole time. Jordan tapped her feet and threw her hands up as she jumped in celebration.

Jordan went over $1.00 during the Showcase Showdown, spinning a $1.20, so she did not advance to the Showcase.