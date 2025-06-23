‘Diarra From Detroit’ Season 2: Everything We Know About BET+ Hit’s Return

There are some familiar faces returning to the 313. Diarra From Detroit is renewed for Season 2 on BET+.

The award-winning mystery is set to return with creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick headlining the production alongside executive producer Kenya Barris. Since the release of its first season on March 21, 2024, the series has captured both audiences and critics as the number one new cable series among Black viewers to date with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, according to BET+.

The series follows Diarra (Kilpatrick), a schoolteacher in the middle of a divorce, who goes on a Tinder date only to be stood up. She cannot believe that she was ghosted by her rebound and searches for answers, which plunges her into the Detroit underworld to solve a decades-old mystery. As Diarra switches from teacher to detective, she brings in the help of everyone in her life, from coworkers to friends to… a lover… or two.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second season of Diarra From Detroit, including a recap of the shocking Season 1 finale and more.

When does Diarra From Detroit Season 2 premiere?

There is currently no premiere date set, but we will keep you posted as production begins.

Is Diarra From Detroit Season 2 filming?

The new season is not currently filming. However, based on Kilpatrick’s Instagram on June 3, it seems the team is writing Season 2. She posted a video on June 3 with the caption, “COME WITH ME TO #DiarraFromDetroit Writers’ Room — what are you most excited to see??”

Who is in the Diarra From Detroit Season 2 cast?

Kilpatrick herself is back playing the witty and curious Diarra for a second time. Also confirmed to return are Bryan Terrell Clark, DomiNque Perry, and Jon Chaffin as series regulars alongside Kilpatrick. The Season 1 cast also included Morris Chestnut, Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad, and more.

How did Diarra From Detroit Season 1 end?

After eight episodes following the disappearance of her Tinder date and potential soulmate, Chris (Wallace), Diarra found herself standing in front of a locked shed. She dealt with confusion, manipulation, blackmail, and even the murder of the gang leader Velvet (Portia) just moments before. Finally, the answer to why Chris (aka Deonte) ghosted her was revealed as Diarra unlocked the shed and the star-crossed-online-lovers finally reunited after the tumultuous first date that started it all.

Although the ending seemed happy enough, there are still loose ends for Diarra to close up and more mysteries for her to discover. The identity of the main antagonist, the Chief, is still unknown to Diarra. Also, the future of her relationships with Chris and her ex-husband, Swa (Chestnut), are still up in the air going into the next season.

Although it’s unclear where this season will take our headstrong protagonist next, we know it will be full of twists, turns, and plenty of delightful chaos.

“We’re excited to be back and grateful for the opportunity to take viewers on another very wild, very Detroit adventure,” said Kilpatrick when the series was renewed.

“It has been incredible watching fans and critics embrace this show in the way that they have and we’re so excited to be back for more,” said Kenya Barris. “Last season proved just how wildly talented Diarra Kilpatrick is and I, for one, can’t wait for everyone to see what her and the team have in store this time around.”

Is there a Diarra From Detroit Season 2 trailer?

No, as stated above, the show is currently in the writing process for Season 2 and therefore hasn’t started filming. But stay tuned as we continue to report the latest updates.

Diarra From Detroit, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, BET+