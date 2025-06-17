‘Scandal’ on Netflix, Checking Into ‘Hell Motel,’ a Trainwreck Mayor, Ohio State Sex Scandal

Danny Feld / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Scandal

Was there ever a series more tailor-made for binge-watching than Shonda Rhimes’ proudly lurid melodrama? (I once described it as “a preposterously propulsive exercise in popcorn TV with crazy-sauce butter on top.”) The series, which aired on ABC for seven seasons, starred a glamorous Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, D.C.’s most unflappable fixer and leader of a team of “gladiators in suits.” With the arrival of the entire series on the streaming giant, I looked back at my original review of the series in 2012, and I stand by these words: “In Scandal, very important people are caught with their pants down, sometimes literally, as the twists turn increasingly deadly and outrageous. This may not be Peabody material, but if you like a show that’s not afraid to go bananas, this might just be your type of low-hanging fruit.” Dig in.

Anthony Fascione for Shaftesbury/Shudder

Hell Motel

Series Premiere

There are echoes of Norman Bates slicing up customers at Psycho‘s Bates Motel in this cheeky eight-episode horror homage. Eric McCormack reunites with the creators of Slasher for this bloody romp set at the infamous Cold River Motel, where an unsolved satanic mass murder occurred 30 years earlier. When 10 true crime superfans check in for the grand reopening, the mayhem starts anew. McCormack hams it up as Hemmingway, a sinister chef serving a guest list that includes a former scream-queen actress (Paula Brancati), a new-age medium (Shaun Benson), a true-crime writer who survived a mass killing (Atticus Mitchell) and an academic who studies true crime (Transplant‘s Jim Watson). Launches with two episodes.

Netflix

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem

Season Premiere

Now here’s someone who could have used Olivia Pope’s counsel. The docuseries anthology revisits the chaotic political career of Toronto’s Rob Ford, a colorful and clownish figure who unexpectedly became Toronto’s mayor in 2010. Many scandals ensued, capped by allegations of his serious substance abuse. Late-night hosts found Ford a scream, but did voters?

HBO

Surviving Ohio State

Movie Premiere 9/8c

A much more sobering documentary explores the shattering scandal that rocked Ohio State University’s revered Buckeyes athletic department when whistleblowers exposed in the media the decades of sexual abuse perpetrated by team doctor and sports medicine physician Dr. Richard Strauss. “How could these grain-fed tough guys be the victims of sexual assault?” queries 60 Minutes‘ Jon Wertheim, whose Sports Illustrated cover story “Why Aren’t More People Talking About the Ohio State Sex Abuse Scandal” inspired this film. Interviews include OSU athlete alumni, including All-American wrestlers, who fought the university to hold Strauss and administrators accountable. “It’s truly amazing how many people had to look the other way for him to get away with this for so long,” says one of his victims.

