Full Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 TV Schedule on Fox Sports

National squads from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, plus guest Saudi Arabia, compete in the biennial Concacaf Gold Cup at sites in the Midwestern and Southwestern U.S., and Vancouver.

The 16-team tournament kicks off Saturday, June 14, with reigning champion Mexico vs. the Dominican Republic at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on FS1.

Weston McKennie (pictured above) and the U.S. Men’s National Team is in Group D and plays Trinidad and Tobago (June 15, Fox), Saudi Arabia (June 19, FS1), and Haiti (June 22, Fox).

The final match is Sunday, July 6, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Fox Sports has complete TV and streaming coverage with games airing on FS1, FS2 and Fox, and streaming on foxsports.com.

Gold Cup Groups

Group A

Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic

Group B

Honduras, Canada, El Salvador, Curaçao

Group C

Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

Group D

USA, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Saudi Arabia

Gold Cup Stadiums

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

PayPal Park, San Jose, California

BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Energizer Park, St. Louis

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Concacaf Gold Cup 2025 TV Schedule on Fox Sports

All Times Eastern/Central

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 14

10/9c: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic (Inglewood), FS1

Sunday, June 15

6/5c: USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago (San Jose), Fox

8/7c: Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia (San Diego), FS1

11/10c: Costa Rica vs. Suriname (San Diego), FS1

Monday, June 16

7/6c: Panama vs. Guadeloupe (Carson), FS1

10/9c: Jamaica vs. Guatemala (Carson), FS1

Tuesday, June 17

8/7c: Curaçao vs. El Salvador (San Jose), FS1

10:30/9:30c: Canada vs. Honduras (Vancouver), FS1

Wednesday, June 18

7/6c: Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic (Arlington), FS1

10/9c: Suriname vs. Mexico (Arlington), FS1

Thursday, June 19

6:30/5:30c: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Haiti (Houston), FS1

9/8c: Saudi Arabia vs. USA (Austin), FS1

Friday, June 20

7:30/6:30c: Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe (San Jose), FS1

10/9c: Guatemala vs. Panama (Austin), FS1

Saturday, June 21

7/6c: Curaçao vs. Canada (Houston), FS1

10/9c: Honduras vs. El Salvador (Houston), FS1

Sunday, June 22

7/6c: USA vs. Haiti (Arlington), Fox

7/6c: Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad & Tobago (Las Vegas), FS1

10/9c: Mexico vs. Costa Rica (Las Vegas), FS1

10/9c: Dominican Republic vs. Suriname (Arlington), FS2

Tuesday, June 24

7/6c: Panama vs. Jamaica (Austin), FS1

7/6c: Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala (Houston), FS2

10/9c: Canada vs. El Salvador (Houston), FS1

10/9c: Honduras vs. Curaçao (San Jose), FS2

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, June 28

7/6c: TBD vs. TBD (Glendale), FS1

10/9c: TBD vs. TBD (Glendale), FS1

Sunday, June 29

4/3c: TBD vs. TBD (Minneapolis), FS1

7/6c: TBD vs. TBD (Minneapolis), Fox

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, July 2

7/6c: TBD vs. TBD (St. Louis), FS1

10/9c: TBD vs. TBD (Santa Clara), FS1

FINAL

Sunday, July 6

7/6c: TBD vs. TBD (Houston), Fox