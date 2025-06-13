Mama Drama in ‘Echo Valley,’ Drag Race Gets ‘Wicked,’ a Newly Human ‘Alien,’ a Night at the Opera

Apple TV+

Echo Valley

Movie Premiere

A world removed from the super-rich diva she plays in Netflix‘s Sirens, Julianne Moore goes gritty as Kate, a long-suffering mother operating a struggling Pennsylvania horse farm on her own in a grim thriller from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby. Still mourning the loss of her wife, Kate is also challenged by a fraught relationship with her wayward and relentlessly needy daughter, Claire, played by Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney. (Kyle MacLachlan makes a brief appearance as Kate’s tight-fisted ex.) When Claire runs afoul of a manipulative drug dealer (Domhnall Gleeson), Kate will do anything — and we mean anything — to keep her miserable offspring safe. Fiona Shaw provides essential support as Kate’s resourceful and incredibly loyal best friend.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

No campy reality competition worth its sequins can afford to pass up the chance to stage a Wicked challenge. And thus the final bracket of six queens, working in teams, creates good witch and bad witch looks for the runway. Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (so good on Sunday as the Tonys host) join the judges’ panel to bestow their blessings — or possibly curses.

James Dittiger/USA Network

Resident Alien

11/10c

Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), the alien in human disguise, is distraught upon realizing he can no longer revert to his otherworldly form, nor can he access his special powers. He enlists Asta (Sara Tomko) to help him understand his dilemma, but she’s also busy fending off the amorous advances of alien hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj). The X-Files wouldn’t know what to make of this berserk sci-fi comedy.

Great Performances

9/8c

One of the great warhorses of the opera canon, Verdi’s Aida, receives a new staging from director Michael Mayer, with soprano Angel Blue making her Met role debut as the Ethiopian princess torn between duty and love. Piotr Beczala is the soldier Radamès and Judit Kutasi her Egyptian rival Amneris, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting.

Apple TV+

Murderbot

There’s something comforting about the knowledge that even in the far future (as seen in this exhilarating sci-fi action comedy), cheesy soap operas can provide an escapist tonic in times of anxiety. The titular security robot (Alexander Skarsgård) knows this almost too well, and now that his human clients are in on his secret, even they can benefit by peeking in on the serialized Sanctuary Moon. Team leader Mensah (Noma Dumezweni) needs all the help she can get when she attempts a major repair on the cyborg after their latest mishap, and even more peril awaits once they return to home base.

