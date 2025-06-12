Mary Kay Letourneau & Vili Fualaau’s Daughter Welcomes First Child

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau’s daughter Audrey Fualaau has welcomed her first baby with fiancé Ethan Porter.

Audrey shared the news on Instagram earlier this month, revealing she and Porter welcomed a son, Elias Ulumailuma D. Porter, on Friday, May 30, the same day Audrey celebrated her 28th birthday.

“Our little afakasi baby! Welcome to the world son!” Audrey wrote alongside a gallery of photos of the newborn. “I can’t believe we get to share a birthday!! That’s the coolest thing EVER! And you look so much like your daddy! Equally little mini versions of us💚.”

“We love you SO much! You’re such a blessing and tbh being your mom and a first time parent feels like the most natural thing I’ve ever experienced!” Audre added. “And I can’t wait to help you grow and teach you things and help guide you through this life. Mommy and daddy love you forever and more than you’ll ever know!”

She also shared a sweet video of Elias on her TikTok page, writing, “My little love bug birthday twin is here!!”

Audrey is the daughter of Mary Kay and Vili Fualaau, who were caught up in a scandal that captivated the nation in the late 1990s, and garnered huge coverage on TV news shows. Mary Kay, a married school teacher at the time, began sexually abusing a then-12-year-old Vili, whom she’d known since he was in second grade. She later became pregnant with Vili’s child and, in March 1997, was arrested for child rape.

While awaiting sentencing, Mary Kay gave birth to Vili’s daughter, Audrey. She initially reached a plea bargain, which included six months in jail with three months suspended and no contact with Vili for life. However, after completing three months in jail, police caught her in a car with Vili. She was then sentenced to the maximum of seven-and-a-half years in prison; eight months later, she gave birth to Vili’s second child, Georgia.

Upon her release in 2004, Mary Kay got her no-contact order lifted and married Vili in May 2005. The news again captured headlines; the couple were even interviewed by Barbara Walters on the eve of their 10th wedding anniversary. They were together for 14 years before divorcing in 2019. Mary Kay died in 2020 at 58 years old after a battle with colon cancer.

In 2022, Vili welcomed a third daughter, Sophia, from another relationship. Georgia posted about the news on Instagram, per People, writing, “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you.”

Vili also became a first-time grandfather in January 2024, when Georgia Fualaau gave birth to her first baby, a source close to the family told People.

The scandal has continued to capture interest over the years with various documentaries and screen depictions. This includes the 2000 TV movie All-American Girl: The Mary Kay Letourneau Story and the 2022 Investigation Discovery doc Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal. The 2023 Netflix movie May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, was also partly inspired by the case.