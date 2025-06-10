Bosch: Legacy fans were sad when the Bosch spinoff came to an end after just three seasons in April. The finale introduced the new character of Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), which set up the upcoming spinoff, Ballard.

But will the crossovers continue with Titus Welliver‘s Harry Bosch appearing on the spinoff himself?

Yes, Welliver is set to reprise his role in Ballard, but he will not be a regular character. “I did a few episodes, cameos for a better word, which were a lot of fun,” Ballard confirmed to TV Insider in March.

In a subsequent interview, Welliver teased “some crossover, for lack of a better term,” adding, “There’s a lot of people in the system that [Ballard] can’t trust. And funnily enough, the guy that she came into this not trusting is probably the most trusted person that she can rely on. And he’s not even in the department.” He also popped up in the first trailer for the new show.

Although he seems to only have a small role in the spinoff, Welliver is excited to see where the story goes. “We had a marvelous time working together and I’m very excited for her show to come out, very excited for the audience,” he told Parade. “The thing is, for the fans of the books, they’ve been wanting Ballard to come into Harry’s orbit. People on social media have been saying for years, ‘Is Renée Ballard ever going to show up?’ That’s now been fully realized, so I’m extremely excited about that.”

In Ballard, Renée is heading the LAPD’s cold case division. The show also stars Courtney Taylor, who plays Samira Parker, Ballard’s former protégé who returns to the force, and John Caroll Lynch, who plays Thomas Laffont, a retired former police partner who returns to help run the cold case department.

Other cast members include Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Hector Hugo, and Noah Bean.

Ballard, Season 1 Premiere, Wednesday, July 9, Prime Video