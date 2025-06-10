‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Wows Ryan Seacrest With Spook-tacular Surprise

Who you gonna call now that Ryan Seacrest‘s first season as host on Wheel of Fortune has ended? Vanna White probably, because she gives out amazing surprises.

Both hosts walked out of the Sony studios at the beginning of the Friday, June 6, episode, the last of the season. “I cannot believe my first season is already coming to an end,” Ryan Seacrest said as they headed to the parking lot.

“It’s gone so fast and we’ve had so many surprises,” Vanna White said.

“I know and you never know what you’re going to see on the Sony lot,” Seacrest replied. “Like this. I mean Vanna this is the Ghostbusters car, Ecto-1. Do you have any idea what this vehicle means to me? I love this car.”

“I know you do,” White replied. “So, in honor of your first season, and to celebrate Ghostbusters Day, I have something for you.” She held up a set of keys and dangled them in the air. Ghostbusters Day celebrated the anniversary of the release of the original film, which was June 8, 1984.

Ryan Seacrest turned away in shock. When he turned back to his cohost, he grabbed the keys and said, “V-Dubs, you did not.”

“I have one question for you,” he said.

“What?” she asked.

The theme song to the Ghostbusters movies played and asked, “Who you gonna call?”

The car is a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance and was featured in the original Ghostbusters movies. The video ended before Seacrest actually got into the car, so fans didn’t get to see him ride it.

The video was posted to Instagram and fans commented on the lavish gift. “A well-deserved reward for Ryan,” one fan said.

He definitely earned it,” the official Wheel of Fortune page replied.

“What a sweet gift,” said another.

“YAAAAASSS,” a follower commented.

“No way! For the first time in your career, I’m low-key jealous…of the car! And, possibly the fact that you are allowed to drive and I’m not. Man! I love that car! Lucky!” a third added.

“Don’t even get to see him sit in it… how rude, ha,” a fan pointed out.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, coming this fall, check local listings