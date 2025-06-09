What Happened to Sophie Powers on ‘American Idol’? The Viral Star’s Journey on Season 23

Sophie Powers on American Idol
Amid the talented singers on American Idol, there’s always a wildly different and unique set of contestants that audition for the show. On Season 23, one of those was Sophie Powers, who showed up to sing an original song in front of judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

The judges were cracking up after her performance of “ST*U,” where she sarcastically said, “It’s a tearjerker, for sure,” before singing lyrics like, “I had a pet lizard named George, he was cool, but he made me really bored,” and, “Karens, shut the f**k up. Vegans, shut the f**k up. Babies, shut the f**k up.”

So, what happened after her audition and what’s she up to now? Scroll down for a refresh!

What happened to Sophie Powers on American Idol?

Powers didn’t get voted through to Hollywood, but she definitely did catch the attention of the judges. “You clearly got a thing going,” Underwood pointed out. “You are interesting. Obviously, in the context of American Idol, I don’t know where you would fit in here…”

Powers agreed, admitting, “Neither would I. I’m literally Canadian, so…” She took the rejection in stride as she thanked the judges and walked out.

The viral audition sparked something for Powers, though, as she continued to pursue her music dreams. She gained followers on social media through the brief audition. “Sophie Powers just wants to make you feel,” her website says. “Call her music whatever you want – hyper-punk or alt-pop or glitch-rock or any other manner of contrived portmanteau – but don’t forget that crucial fact: The star is on a mission to reinject genuine emotion into a pop landscape that’s more alienated than ever.”

She’s continuing to pursue her music career now, releasing her innovative and unique music for fans.

Why was Sophie Powers on American Idol?

Powers revealed to Gold Derby that she was hand-selected by the show to audition. She said producers were aware of the “funny” songs that she posted online, which is why they reached out to have her on.

“I’m always down for a random side quest,” Powers explained. “Of course, the show is legendary and iconic, and I thought it would be ironic, considering, yes, I am Canadian.”

Why does Sophie Powers wear a Band-Aid on her nose?

During her Idol audition, Powers was also remembered for wearing a Band-Aid across her nose. She explained the decision in her Gold Derby interview.

“I design the majority of my own outfits,” Powers shared. “I wear a lot of crazy wigs, different looks constantly. And as a new artist, that is hard when you want people to recognize you, and you want to solidify your brand. So I thought wearing the Band-Aid on my nose would signify that it’s me. No matter the wig, the look, it’s the girl with the Band-Aid on her nose. I actually have just taken it off after this American Idol thing and done a rebrand and parted with it … but it looks cool for the audition.”

