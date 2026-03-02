‘Bachelor’ Mansion Makeover, Pink Fills in for Kelly Clarkson, Nighty Night with Ryan Reynolds, Making Friends and Tripping at ‘St. Denis’

The iconic Bachelor mansion gets a makeover from past contestants in an HGTV competition series. Music superstar Pink guest-hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show all week in episodes celebrating Women’s History Month. Ryan Reynolds reads bedtime stories in a Nick Jr. series. The hospital mockumentary St. Denis Medical returns with administrator Joyce inadvertently tripping on mushroom-laced chocolate.

HGTV

Bachelor Mansion Takeover

Series Premiere 8/7c

The next season of The Bachelorette doesn’t return for another three weeks, but franchise fans can get a fix with a reality competition that brings back contestants from the various Bachelor shows to the iconic mansion to make over some instantly recognizable spaces. It’s a homecoming as well for judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron, joining ubiquitous host Jesse Palmer to welcome a dozen past players to show their renovation skills. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown serves as guest judge in the opener, which splits the group (including Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos and Bachelor in Paradise fan faves Jill Chin and Tammy Ly, among others) into two teams to update the bunk rooms into a more suitable dreamland environment with inspirations from Tuscany and Santorini.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Kelly Clarkson Show

While continuing on NBC’s The Voice (9/8c), where blind auditions continue, Kelly Clarkson is helping prepare her daytime fans for her departure after this season by enlisting some famous friends to fill in from time to time. This week’s guest host is pop superstar Pink, celebrating Women’s History Month with daughter Willow joining her on a duet in a Broadway-themed hour that features pro belter Shoshana Bean and Tony winner Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending).

Nickelodeon

Bedtime Stories With Ryan

Series Premiere 9/8c

Tuck in with Ryan Reynolds as he playfully reads bedtime stories that magically come to life around him in a whimsical series airing nightly through Friday. Clad in PJs and adopting a whispery voice, the father of four reads from Dr. Seuss and other celebrated children’s authors, with droll commentary that might lull to happy sleep any adults in the room.

Greg Gayne / NBC

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

Recently renewed for a third season, the hospital mockumentary puts head nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) in an uneasy situation when she brings in her nice-guy husband Tim (Kyle Bornheimer) for a consult with the abrasively cocky surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) and is horrified when she witnesses the start of a possible bromance. But she’s got it easy compared to fellow nurse Serena (Kahyun Kim), who discovers the boss lady Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has ingested a chocolate bar laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms and tries to keep her from going off the rails more than usual. Followed by a new episode of The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins (8:30/7:30c), in which filmmaker Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe) urges a couchbound Reggie (Tracy Morgan) to venture out into the world for the fallen sports star to face his unforgiving public.

Fox

Memory of a Killer

9/8c

Troubled by his recent memory lapses, Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) consults a neurologist for a diagnosis, even while plotting a daring and public hit on his latest target, a mob accountant and whistleblower, during a live TV interview. While Angelo pursues his suspicions regarding his new girlfriend Nikki (Michaela McManus), Agent Grant (Gina Torres) shares her doubts about Angelo’s veracity with Detective Woods (Peter Gadiot), who thinks he knows Angelo better than anyone. He doesn’t.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

· American Idol (8/7c, ABC): Hollywood Week (which this season should be renamed Nashville Week) comes to an end, with 30 hopefuls moving on to the next round.

· The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Tina (Tichina Arnold) expresses her reservations about son Malcolm’s (Sheaun McKinney) romantic life. Followed by DMV (8:30/7:30c), with pro basketball player Renee Montgomery appearing as herself to play a game against the chauvinistic Vic (Tony Cavalero).

· Wild Cards (8/7c, The CW): Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Max (Vanessa Morgan) tackle a locked-room mystery after a well-connected fixer is found electrocuted in her penthouse hot tub.

· FBI (9/8c, CBS): When two FBI agents are killed along with the whistleblower they had in custody, the team traces the murders to a familiar perp. Followed by CIA (10/9c), with new partners Colin (Tom Ellis) and Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) heading upstate to find a smuggler with the help of a foreign intelligence officer who wants to defect.

· The Rookie (10/9c, ABC): Harper (Mekia Cox) is put in charge of training Miles (Deric Augustine) after their recent blunders.

· The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11:30/10:30c, NBC): Triumphant U.S. Hockey gold medalists Hilary Knight, Jack Hughes, and Quinn Hughes visit the late-night show, with a starry guest list also including Nicole Kidman and Bridgerton‘s Luke Thompson.

· Tribunal Justice (streaming on Prime Video): The courtroom series returns for a third season, with judges Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker, and Adam Levy (son of executive producer Judy Sheindlin) hearing and debating new cases.