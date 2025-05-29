Jocelyn Hudon Looks Back on ‘9-1-1’ Episode, Getting Arrested by Angela Bassett

Now, Jocelyn Hudon is saving lives on Chicago Fire as paramedic Lizzy Novak and preparing to go into her third season on the NBC drama this fall. But back in 2020, she was on the other side, part of a group threatening the lives of the dispatchers at the call center — including Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) — on 9-1-1.

When TV Insider caught up with Hudon about the end of Chicago Fire Season 13, we had to ask what she remembered about that 9-1-1 guest spot.

“I remember everything from that episode!” she immediately said. “Angela Bassett arrested me at the train station. It was awesome. I was in Bora Bora at the time when I got the audition and I was like, ‘Oh, okay, yeah, fine.’ The last thing you want to do when you’re on vacation is your hair. And I was like, ‘Screw it. Okay, I’m going to blow dry my hair, put makeup on,’ and I taped the audition for 9-1-1 and then I got it, which is amazing. I loved filming that. We got to film in really great locations downtown L.A. and having Angela Bassett put me in handcuffs was a great start to the year.”

Yes, Athena arrested her character, Tiffany, in Season 3 Episode 14, “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1,” which saw the call center taken hostage as a heist was happening in a museum downtown. (It connected back to an attack on Josh, played by Bryan Safi.) Tiffany double-crossed the team (after they left her father to die at a previous job), and she and her beau made off with the paintings … but Athena tracked them down.

“It was so cool because it was kind of a surprise that my character was the bad guy, which I love. I love a twist,” Hudon tells us. “I loved playing a darker character. That’s really fun for me to do.”

