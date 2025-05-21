Shemar Moore Addresses ‘S.W.A.T.’ Spinoff Drama & Likens Himself to Tom Brady

S.W.A.T. wrapped up its series finale on Friday (May 16) after eight seasons, but the show isn’t quite dead yet, as it was later announced that Shemar Moore would reprise his role of Hondo for a spinoff series, S.W.A.T. Exiles.

Moore talked about the spinoff in an Instagram video on Tuesday (May 20), addressing some of the drama. Many S.W.A.T. fans complained about the spinoff only bringing back one of the original cast members. Moore, however, said sometimes “change” is necessary.

“This is from my heart,” Moore said in the video. “Now I might catch some flak from the industry with what I’m about to say, and probably, most likely, from the fans. Nobody likes change. I understand that. I get it 100%, but without change, you can’t grow. You can’t win without taking your lumps. S.W.A.T. Exiles, baby, we won the battle.”

S.W.A.T. Exiles sees Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson pulled out of forced retirement after a high-profile mission goes sideways. He is tasked with leading a last-chance experimental SWAT unit of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.

While the spinoff will feature new cast members, Moore said fans shouldn’t lose sight of what a victory this is. “We won the battle because we showed up for eight years strong, together, a team. We won the battle because we showed up every day and we fought the fight,” he said. “We defied the odds. It ain’t easy making it in the game of Hollywood. It ain’t. TV shows don’t last eight years anymore. The game has changed.”

He described the spinoff as “bigger, bolder… S.W.A.T. on steroids” before thanking the fans for making this all possible. “Y’all paid attention. Y’all tuned in. You rallied for us eight years,” he stated. “Without those eight years, there is no future of S.W.A.T., and there is a future for S.W.A.T., and it’s called S.W.A.T. Exiles… we start shooting this summer.”

Moore added, “I’m not saying I’m Tom Brady, but I’m the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T. — that’s not arrogant, that’s not ego, it’s the fact. I’m the quarterback. I’m Shemar Moore, aka Hondo.”

He shouted out several of his former co-stars, calling them a “a strong squad, a family, a team,” but noted, “Just like in sports, Tom Brady might be the quarterback, but people get traded. Tight end gets traded, the right running back gets traded, the receivers get traded, but the teams keep on pushing with their quarterback, and I’m that guy.”

“So proud, so grateful. [I’m] not going to apologize for nothing. Busted my ass for 31 years to do what I do, and excited about the future,” Moore continued, noting how the spinoff also means many of the crew get to keep their jobs.

He did admit the spinoff is “a little bit bittersweet in some ways,” but stated, “At the end of the day, we gotta be so proud. We gotta be so proud because we did the damn thing, the world took notice, and the industry took notice. Shows get canceled all the time, but S.W.A.T. just won’t die.”

