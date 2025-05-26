Bindi Irwin Health Update: First Sighting Since Hospitalization Inspires Fans

After an emergency surgery earlier this month, Bindi Irwin is out of the hospital and “healing,” and fans are relieved to see her on the mend.

In a May 12 Instagram update, Irwin said she had to miss her family’s Steve Irwin Gala two days prior — an event celebrating her late father’s legacy — because she needed to seek help after months of appendix issues. She underwent surgery had had her appendix removed, 14 lesions excised, and a childbirth-related hernia repaired. The operation came two years after Irwin had 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed.

And on Sunday, May 25, Irwin shared photos of herself out and about, saying she’s “healing” and thanking supporters for their outreaches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

“The reason I share my health journey is because more girls and women desperately need answers to their undiagnosed pain,” she wrote. “I’ve battled with endometriosis for more than 12 years. This disease is crippling and can make you feel incredibly isolated. We need to raise awareness and change the narrative for women’s health. I see you, your pain is real, and you deserve answers and genuine health care.”

And Irwin referred Instagram users wanting more information to the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

In the comments, Irwin’s fans raved over her resilience and advocacy.

“Thank you for always being so vulnerable, sharing, and educating in everything you do,” one wrote.

“So glad to hear you’re doing well!” said another. “Praying that you continue to heal quickly and are back to doing what you love in no time. Thank you for being such a wonderful inspiration to us all. You [are] so beautiful inside and out, Bindi!”

And another user wrote, “Because of you, my daughter-in-law got answers. She knew something was wrong — the intolerable pain, vomiting, missing work, and ultimately [getting] fired from her job at 23 [years] old. We found a female physician who listened. She had surgery, and her life has changed. Thank you for sharing.”

In addition to her endometriosis advocacy, Irwin is known for working with her family’s Australia Zoo, winning Dancing With the Stars Season 21, and starring with mother Terri and brother Robert in the Australian reality show Crikey! It’s the Irwins.