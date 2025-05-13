Bindi Irwin Shares Health Update After Hospital Emergency

Bindi Irwin is on the mend after undergoing surgery on Monday (May 12) for a medical emergency that caused her to miss her late father Steve Irwin‘s gala in Las Vegas on Saturday (May 10).

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Monday, Irwin is seen in a hospital bed hooked up to various wires and drips. “I just got out of surgery about an hour ago,” Bindi told the camera. “I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions [that] had to be removed, and they kindly stitched up my hernia as well.”

She went on to thank the doctors and medical staff, as well as her fans and family for their love and support. “I’m sorry if I’m a little out of it in this video, but I just wanted you to know that I am on the road to recovery, one step at a time,” she said. “I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family. Sending love and light your way and we’ll get through this.”

Bindi shared further details in the caption of the post, writing, “After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala. After consulting with Dr. Seckin, we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again.”

In March 2023, Bindi revealed she’d been diagnosed with endometriosis, noting she’d been living for over 10 years in “agonizing pain.”

“Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago),” she continued in her post. “I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago.”

Bindi welcomed a daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, with her husband, Chandler Powell, on March 25, 2021.

She went on to thank her brother, Robert Irwin, for hosting Saturday’s gala, saying, “He did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors.”

Speaking to People at Saturday’s event, Robert said of his sister, “She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, ‘Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it.’ But the surgeon said, ‘No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.’ Health has to come first.”

Despite missing this year’s gala, Bindi told her followers, “Rest assured, I’ll see you at the next Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane this November. One day at a time. Time to heal now. Sending my love to you all.”