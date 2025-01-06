QVC host Ali Carr is the new cohost of Saturday Morning Q! The style guru joined longtime host Alberti Popaj for her first show on Saturday, January 4, following Kerstin Lindquist‘s December exit.

On the same day that her debut episode aired, Carr took to Instagram to share her excitement over the new gig. “Dreams really do come true,” she gushed. “I’m beyond excited to share that I’ll be joining Alberti Popaj as the new host of Saturday Morning Q on QVC! This truly is a pinch-me moment. It’s such an honor to be part of a show that brings the very best of QVC to life each week—an amazing team, incredible products, and most importantly, you, our QVC family. The best part of this journey has always been connecting with YOU. I can’t wait to spend Saturday mornings together—full of fun, laughter, inspiration, and great company.”

Carr first joined QVC in 2018 and is already feeling the love from her cohost. “Thank you so much for being here and being the you that we love so much,” Popaj told her during their first episode together. “You were meant for this role. You are perfect in it.”

Lindquist filmed her last Saturday Morning Q segment on December 28, one week after announcing that she would be departing the beloved shopping show after more than a decade. “After a prayerful year God has led me to such a time as this,” she shared on Instagram. “It’s time for me to step back from my position at QVC. It’s time for me to have more time for my teens & family. It’s time for God to make a greater impact through me by focusing on faith & wellness in women’s lives.”

Despite her exit from Saturday Morning Q, Lindquist assured fans that they would see her “a few more times in January/February for health and wellness shows.” She also confirmed that she made her decision “with all the love in [her] heart for QVC.”

She concluded her message, “I pray I’ll still be able to serve you in what’s to come for me in 2025 and I know if you follow along you will continue to be blessed.”

