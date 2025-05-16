Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It’s hard to believe, but another season of The Voice is coming to an end! Season 27 premiered back in February, and after several rounds of competition, just five artists are left in the running to be named the winner.

As always, the show will feature a two-part finale, which will include the Top 5 singing for viewer votes one last time on night one. Night two will include tons of guest performances from some of the biggest stars in music, including four former coaches and one previous winner!

Scroll down for everything you need to know about The Voice Season 27 finale.

When is The Voice Season 27 finale?

Part one of the finale is on Monday, May 19. The final five will take the stage twice, each performing one uptempo song and one ballad. Plus, coach Michael Bublé will be singing “Always on My Mind” during the show.

Part two of the finale is on Tuesday, May 20, where the Top 5 will perform once again. This time, they’ll each sing a duet with their respective coaches. At the end of the episode, the winner will be revealed based on viewer votes.

What time is The Voice Season 27 finale?

The first part of the finale will air in the show’s regular Monday time slot: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Part two will be a three-hour event. From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, host Carson Daly will provide a recap of the season. Then, the official finale will be from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Who is performing on The Voice Season 27 finale?

The performance list is jam-packed for the May 20 finale. Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Kelly Clarkson, who have all been coaches on The Voice, are returning to the show. Keys will perform “The River”/ “Empire State of Mind” from Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen with Amanda Reid. Shelton is singing his hit single “Texas” in his first return to the show since 2023. Chance will perform “Space and Time,” and Clarkson is singing her new song “Where Have You Been.”

Plus, Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood is back to perform “God Made” from his debut album, which came out on May 16.

Foreigner will be performing a medley of their greatest hits, James Bay and Sheryl Crow are giving the debut TV performance of “You and Me Time,” and Joe Jonas is singing his newest single “Heart to Heart.”

Bublé, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine will all be performing with their finalists.

Who are The Voice Season 27 finalists?

All four coaches have at least one artist in the finale, with Bublé boasting two.

After the semi-finals, the public voted for their favorites, and it just so happened that one singer from each team moved on: Jadyn Cree (team Bublé), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (team Adam), Jaelen Johnston (team Kelsea), and RENZO (team Legend).

Then, Adam David (team Bublé) earned the fifth and final spot based on his Instant Save performance.

The Voice, Season 27 finale, Monday and Tuesday, May 19 and 20, 8/7c, NBC