‘The Voice’ Season 27 Finalists Revealed – Who’s In & Who’s Out?

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The competition was tenser than ever on Tuesday’s (May 13) live results show of The Voice, which saw the Top 12 chopped down to the Top 5 ahead of next week’s finale.

Viewers had been voting since Monday’s (May 12) episode, which saw performances from the remaining three contestants for each coach.

Team Adam Levine was represented by Kolby Cordell, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, and Conor James; Team John Legend had Bryson Battle, RENZO, and Olivia Kuper Harris; Team Kelsea Ballerini had Iris Herrera, Alanna Lynise, and Jaelen Johnston; Team Michael Bublé had Adam David, Jadyn Cree, and Kaiya Hamilton.

But only five could move on to next week’s grand final. So, who did the viewers pick?

Host Carson Daly read out the results, revealing that RENZO (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), and Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea) were moving on to the finale.

That left one spot open. The remaining eight hopefuls then took to the stage for their Last-Chance Performances.

Olivia Kuper Harris (Team Legend) sang “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, which Legend described as “beautiful.” Meanwhile, Legend’s other team member, Bryson Battle, performed “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars, with the “Ordinary People” singer telling him, “You continue to be the epitome of what this show is all about.”

Iris Herrera sang “Rocketman” by Elton John, with her coach, Ballerini, telling her, “You are such an artist, such an individual. This is one of the best performances you’ve done on this show.”

But it was Team Bublé’s Adam David who stole the show with an incredible performance of Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.” Bublé told David, “I have, more than anything, become a fan of you. I talk to you every couple of days. I’m so proud of you. You were a one-chair turn. As a coach, we don’t always get it right. I know America always gets it right.”

Bublé’s words came true, as America used their Instant Save to send Adam David to the finale.

So, your finalists heading into next week’s finale are Adam David, Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnson, Lucia Flores-Weisman, and RENZO.

Did the viewers make the right decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.