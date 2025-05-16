Steve Doocy Returns to ‘Fox and Friends’ Riding a Horse

Martin Holmes
Comments
Steve Doocy
Fox News YouTube/X

Steve Doocy was back on Fox and Friends on Friday morning (May 16) as he kicked off his new coast-to-coast gig; however, viewers are split on whether Doocy’s latest role is right for him.

Earlier this month, the long-time Fox News host announced he would be stepping away from the “curvy couch” after 27 years as co-host of Fox and Friends. However, he told viewers he wouldn’t be leaving for good, as he would now be appearing remotely, covering various assignments from Florida and surrounding states.

Doocy’s first coast-to-coast assignment aired on Friday’s show, which saw him riding a horse at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, where he was promoting Kid Rock‘s Rock N Rodeo show, which kicks off on Friday night.

“I’m starting my new assignment as coast-to-coast host doing something that has never been seen on Fox and Friends,” Doocy said as he sat atop a horse named Pancake.

He then poked fun at fellow Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, saying, “Brian, you know I’m talking to you. I’m going to actually ride a horse on TV. Here we go. Brian has been on horses before, but the horses have never moved.”

“Hi ho, Silver, away!” he exclaimed as he rode off on the horse.

In another segment, Doocy chatted with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and showed off his version of a “hair flip.”

While it appeared Doocy was having a great time, Fox and Friends viewers weren’t quite as on board with his new gig.

“I like Steve, Doocy, but this new gig and all this rodeo coverage is really lame and boring,” wrote one X user.

“Seriously?? You’re leading off with Steve Doocy on a horse and then Bruce Springsteen? What about James Comey? What has this show turned into????” said another.

“Sorry Steve, just retire. This morning was hard to watch!” another added.

One fan wrote, “Steve Doocy, why didn’t you stay on vacation?”

‘Fox News’: Peter Doocy Gets Attacked by Bird on White House Lawn
Related

‘Fox News’: Peter Doocy Gets Attacked by Bird on White House Lawn

However, others were happy to see Doocy back, with one X commenter writing, “Yaaay!! He’s back!! Hi @SteveDoocy!!!”

“Love seeing @SteveDoocy!!! We’ve missed ya!!!,” said another.

One fan fired back at the complainers, saying, “Then don’t watch! Is that so difficult for you to figure out???”

You can watch the horse riding clip here.

What did you think of Doocy’s new segment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Fox & Friends, Weekdays, 6am/5c, Fox News




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Whoopi Goldberg on The View
1
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Her Illness Live on ‘The View’
Wheel of Fortune bonus Round player Courtney White on May 14, 2025
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants Trash Talk Each Other Before Heartbreaking $55,000 Loss
3
Oliver Stark & Aisha Hinds Break Down ‘9-1-1’ Season 8 Finale
Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir and Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely — 'Found' Series Finale
4
‘Found’ Boss Reveals What Would’ve Happened in Season 3 After Shocking Finale Cliffhanger
Lynn Herring with a llama on 'General Hospital' Nurses Ball 2025
5
Lynn Herring Reveals Secrets of ‘General Hospital’s 2025 Nurses Ball