Steve Doocy Returns to ‘Fox and Friends’ Riding a Horse

Steve Doocy was back on Fox and Friends on Friday morning (May 16) as he kicked off his new coast-to-coast gig; however, viewers are split on whether Doocy’s latest role is right for him.

Earlier this month, the long-time Fox News host announced he would be stepping away from the “curvy couch” after 27 years as co-host of Fox and Friends. However, he told viewers he wouldn’t be leaving for good, as he would now be appearing remotely, covering various assignments from Florida and surrounding states.

Doocy’s first coast-to-coast assignment aired on Friday’s show, which saw him riding a horse at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, where he was promoting Kid Rock‘s Rock N Rodeo show, which kicks off on Friday night.

“I’m starting my new assignment as coast-to-coast host doing something that has never been seen on Fox and Friends,” Doocy said as he sat atop a horse named Pancake.

Coming up! @SteveDoocy is back – and live from Texas at @KidRock‘s Rock n Rodeo! Tune in for his behind-the-scenes coverage from 6-9AM ET pic.twitter.com/qyFb5uLUBj — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) May 16, 2025

He then poked fun at fellow Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, saying, “Brian, you know I’m talking to you. I’m going to actually ride a horse on TV. Here we go. Brian has been on horses before, but the horses have never moved.”

“Hi ho, Silver, away!” he exclaimed as he rode off on the horse.

In another segment, Doocy chatted with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and showed off his version of a “hair flip.”

I am a big fan of @SteveDoocy, so it was a career highlight to watch him learn “the hair flip” from the @dallascowboys Cheerleaders inside their stadium on @foxandfriends ahead of tonight’s @KidRockRNR streaming exclusively on @foxnation. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/t2h2mQC1MS — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) May 16, 2025

While it appeared Doocy was having a great time, Fox and Friends viewers weren’t quite as on board with his new gig.

“I like Steve, Doocy, but this new gig and all this rodeo coverage is really lame and boring,” wrote one X user.

“Seriously?? You’re leading off with Steve Doocy on a horse and then Bruce Springsteen? What about James Comey? What has this show turned into????” said another.

“Sorry Steve, just retire. This morning was hard to watch!” another added.

One fan wrote, “Steve Doocy, why didn’t you stay on vacation?”

However, others were happy to see Doocy back, with one X commenter writing, “Yaaay!! He’s back!! Hi @SteveDoocy!!!”

“Love seeing @SteveDoocy!!! We’ve missed ya!!!,” said another.

One fan fired back at the complainers, saying, “Then don’t watch! Is that so difficult for you to figure out???”

You can watch the horse riding clip here.

What did you think of Doocy’s new segment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.