‘Fox News’: Peter Doocy Gets Attacked by Bird on White House Lawn

Reporter Peter Doocy was forced to duck for cover live on Fox News on Friday morning (April 11) after a bird landed on his head outside the White House.

The moment happened as Doocy was broadcasting live via a video link on the lawns of the White House. After discussing the latest trade war between the United States and China, Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Doocy about President Donald Trump‘s latest Truth Social post on the matter.

Doocy was midway through his answer when a bird swooped into shot and momentarily landed on his head.

“A bird just landed on my head!” Doocy yelled as the bird flew at him again, causing him to duck.

Earhardt and her co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones started laughing at their colleague as he said, “I did not like that at all!”

“The back of your head, your hair is standing up now,” Kilmeade commented as Jones added, “You got good the hair, dude.”

“That is probably so dirty,” Doocy added as his co-workers continued to find amusement in the situation.

“President Trump, if you are watching upstairs, we got to do something about these birds,” Doocy continued. “Where is the park service? They are always out here in the street and blowing, except when the birds are landing on my head.”

Kilmeade joked, “I hope it didn’t have the flu.”

“Yeah, great,” Doocy responded. “Can we get some shampoo guy down here?”

Fans jumped into the YouTube comments to make their jokes, with one user writing, “The Eagle 🦅 Has Landed.”

“Peter stands there so much the bird thought he was a tree…” said another.

“Dove of peace, it’s a sign!!” one viewer added.

Another quipped, “Crashing Doocy’s interview, that was fowl.”

You can watch the funny moment in the video above.