‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Debate the Most Boring Part of the Game Show

A game show is typically filled with action and fun, but some The Price Is Right fans think that there is one part of the show that is very boring. Other fans thought it was another part of the game show.

“Possible unpopular opinion. Anyone else find the showcase to be the most boring part of the show?” a Reddit user asked.

The Showcase is the part of The Price Is Right at the end when the two contestants who won on the Showcase Wheel make a bid on the prizes that they were shown. Whoever comes closest without going over, wins the Showcase and the prizes in it. The other contestant goes home with the prizes they won earlier in the show.

“Twas better back when the showcases had a plot….and bikinis,” one fan said. This fan referred to the Showcases during the Bob Barker era when they had the models come out in bikinis and the Showcases had a plot to them.

“They don’t necessarily need to bring back full-blown skits (although they ought to), but at least bring back the graphics and narratives. Also in spite of their relative lameness, they really ought to bring back the occasional ‘Splendido’ or ‘every X in the house’ showcases, if anything just to be the fodder that the top winner passed on,” one fan suggested.

“The Showcases suck,” said another Reddit user.

“Total snoozefest,” wrote one fan.

“Yes it is boring for some reason. I believe it’s the repetitiveness – always same prize types, same long description of a trip, same types of bids, same type of outcome,” a fan commented.

“The elongated descriptions of the prizes for the SS are always dull and take forever. I usually change the channel and then turn it back when it’s coming back from a commercial break,” said another.

Drew Carey became the host in 2007 and the Showcases became less flashy.

However, other fans believe that another aspect of the show is just as boring: the Showcase Showdown. The Showcase Showdown is when the three players who just played a game spin the wheel and try to land the closest to 100. Whoever does that, advances to the Showcase. This happens twice in the show, first with the first three players and then with the last three players. One person from each Showdown advances.

“The Showcase Showdown is the most boring part of the show,” a Reddit user chimed in.

“I’m not a fan of the Showcase Showdown. The showcases definitely need to be way more creative,” said another.

“I don’t watch the Showcase Showdown, mostly because of people saying hi to everyone they know during every spin these days,” a third wrote.

Do you agree with the fans? Do you think the Showcase is boring? Let us know in the comments.