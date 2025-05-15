In 2003, Adrianne Curry was the very first person to win America’s Next Top Model. She made it through weeks of Tyra Banks‘ tough criticism and was signed to Wilhelmina Models after filming.

Now, more than two decades later, Curry’s life looks a bit different than the glamorous days of of her early 20s. Scroll down for an update on what she’s up to now (Spoiler alert: It’s NOT what you’d expect!)

What happened to Adrianne Curry?

Curry has given up her career as a model and life in the spotlight. In 2015, she moved from Los Angeles to Arizona, then relocated to Montana in 2018 after “craving even greater solitude.”

While she is still very active on social media, she is no longer modeling professionally. Instead, she makes money as an Avon salesperson and influencer who shares “beauty tips, life reflections, and [her] thoughts on aging naturally and womanhood.”

“I’ve embraced new passions—cooking and baking from scratch, hiking, and savoring the simplicity of nature,” Curry shared on her website. “Far from the glamorous red carpets and relentless pursuit of relevancy, this quieter life nourishes my soul, trading runways for rugged trails. I’m exactly where I was always meant to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrianne Curry-Rhode (@adriannecurry)

Curry told People that a big part of her decision to leave Hollywood came when she was 32 and “got offered a job for face fillers, and it was a huge payday with free face fillers and one-up to my contract and all this stuff.”

“I remember sitting there, and that money was so good that I considered it. Then I thought, ‘I am willing to deface, to mutilate myself for money?'” she recalled. “I had to really start to question, like, ‘Okay, where is this path going to take me if, even for a second, I considered injecting something in my face for a payday?’ At 32 years old, you don’t need that.”

Is Adrianne Curry married?

Curry met her now-husband, Matthew Rhode, a voice actor, in 2015. They got engaged in August 2017 and eloped in Montana in September 2018. There were no guests in attendance at their Game of Thrones-themed wedding. The two do not have children, but they do have plenty of animals, including chickens and cats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrianne Curry-Rhode (@adriannecurry)

While Curry and Rhode have opted to live a quiet and secluded life together, Curry was previously in a highly-publicized relationship with Christopher Knight from The Brady Bunch. They met in 2004 while filming Season 4 of The Surreal Life for VH1.

After they started dating and moved in together, they starred in their own show called My Fair Brady, which aired for three seasons on VH1 from 2005 to 2008. In 2011, Curry and Knight divorced.

Are Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight still friends?

No, the two have not maintained a relationship since their split. In a May 2025 Instagram video, Curry addressed some of the biggest questions she’s asked, including whether she still talks to her ex. She confirmed that she “went no contact” with him in 2011.

In 2024, she told People, “He is remarried again. I’m married again, and I regret having gotten married, but every time I get stuck in that regret hole, I have to remind myself I probably wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t do all that stupid s**t then.”

Later in the interview, she reiterated, “I hope he’s happy, wherever he is, and I guess I’m grateful I did it because I wouldn’t have met my husband now. I wish I hadn’t gotten married, but every time I fall into that regret trap, I have to remind myself I wouldn’t be here today if that hadn’t happened.”

What did Adrianne Curry say about Melanie Lynskey?

In 2023, Curry faced backlash after making controversial comments about Melanie Lynskey‘s casting in The Last of Us. “Her body says life of luxury… not post apocolyptic [sic] warlord. Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?” Curry wrote on X.

Lynskey clapped back at the now-deleted tweet, writing, “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.

Curry deleted her X account and explained on Facebook, “Actors and actresses that cannot take criticism of characters they play is absurd to me. I acted in a film that people tore my character to SHREDS. I am not the character. It wasn’t a direct attack. I survived.”

Does Adrianne Curry still talk to Tyra Banks?

No, in a February 2025 interview, Curry confirmed that she hasn’t spoken to Banks since she was on America’s Next Top Model in 2003.

However, she did defend Banks, who faced backlash in 2020 when old ANTM clips started going viral and former contestants began speaking out about how she treated them on the show.

“I felt bad when everyone thought it was funny during COVID, when all the Top Model contestants wanted to air their grievances, and they wanted me to jump on board because if anyone that could be mad at her, it would be me,” Curry shared. “But I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m so over that, it’s been, like, 900 years.’ You b**ches need to let this go, like you need to live your life and not hold grudges like this.”

Still, she didn’t have the most positive things to say about the ANTM experience as a whole. In her People interview, she said she felt “betrayed and lied to by the show.”

“They told us every day whoever was going to win was going to be a big Revlon model, and then they dubbed over voiceovers when it aired on TV because they never intended that,” Curry claimed. “They lied to us because none of us would’ve fought as hard as we did for some half-ass prize. We’d be like, ‘That’s stupid.'”