Brad Ingelsby‘s long-awaited Mare of Easttown follow-up is nearly here as HBO announced the series Task will officially debut on the network and HBO Max this fall.

In addition to announcing a premiere date for Task, HBO has also unveiled some exciting details about the forthcoming drama, including who is set to star in the show, a teaser trailer, the plotline, and which creatives are behind the project. In anticipation of Task‘s arrival, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far about the series below. Stay tuned for updates in the weeks ahead as we approach the premiere.

When does Task premiere?

Task will premiere in September 2025, with an exact date yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, HBO has revealed that the seven-episode season will air on a weekly basis and drop episodes simultaneously on their streamer, HBO Max.

What is Task about?

Task is set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, where an FBI agent heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

Who stars in Task?

Mark Ruffalo leads the series as the FBI agent heading the Task Force, and Tom Pelphrey portrays the man behind the robberies he’s investigating. They’re joined onscreen by an ensemble that includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.

Does Task have a trailer?

HBO has released a teaser trailer for Task, which offers a closer glimpse at the action ahead in the drama. It teases the formation of the task force under Ruffalo’s heading, as well as the robberies that Pelphrey’s character is running. Gear up for an emotional rollercoaster. Check it out, below:

Who makes Task?

As mentioned above, Brad Ingelsby takes the lead on this series as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Joining Ingelsby as executive producers are directors Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Mark Roybal, Paul Lee, Mark Ruffalo, David Crockett, and Ron Schmidt. Co-executive producers on the show include Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches.

Stay tuned for more on Task as the series approaches on HBO and HBO Max.

Task, Series Premiere, September 2025, HBO and HBO Max